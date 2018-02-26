‘Live PD’ Producer Big Fish Entertainment Names Lucilla D’Agostino Chief Creative Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

Big Fish Entertainment has named Lucilla D’Agostino chief creative officer.

In her new role, D’Agostino, a producer and former executive at Sirens Media, will oversee creative strategy for Big Fish’s lead original programming and development for the company. She will also drive international format sales and acquisitions and pursue growth opportunities in broadcast, cable, and digital and streaming platforms.

Big Fish, the company behind A&E’ “Live PD” and VH1’s “Black Ink Crew,” also announced Monday that it has launched a new division, Spearfish Creative, dedicated to digital and branded-entertainment content. Longtime executive George McTeague, who will run the initiative, has been named executive vice president of development. He previously served as senior VP of development for Big Fish.

“The pace of growth here at Big Fish has made the past few years an incredible ride,” Big Fish Entertainment founder and president Dan Cesareo, to whom both D’Agostino and McTeague report. “I could not be more thrilled to bring on an exceptional creative like Lucilla – a force of nature with a wealth of development and hands-on production experience, and valuable industry relationships. Her massive creative bandwidth makes this an ideal moment for Big Fish to push into the digital and branded entertainment space with Spearfish Creative; I know in George’s capable hands the division will drive the kind of noisy, unique IP that Big Fish is known for, while also expanding our footprint in the industry.”