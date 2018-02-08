TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ Debut Tops Wednesday

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION -- L-R: Chuck Liddell and Omarosa on the first-ever celebrity edition of BIG BROTHER in the U.S., will debut with a three-night premiere event, Wednesday, Feb. 7 (8:00-9:01 PM, ET/PT), Thursday, Feb. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and a two-hour live show on Friday, Feb. 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Cliff Lipson

The series debut of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” was the number one show of Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 8 p.m. on CBS, “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.3 million viewers, making it the top-rated and most-watched show of the night pending updates. It led into a two-hour episode of “The Amazing Race,” which averaged a 1.1 and 5 million viewers.

For Fox, “The X-Files” (0.9, 3.7 million) was even. “9-1-1” (1.7, 6.6 million) nearly doubled its lead-in from “The X-Files” and was the second-highest rated show of the night.

On NBC, “The Blacklist” (1.0, 6.4 million) was even. “Law & Order: SVU” (1.3, 6.7 million) was up over 20 percent in total viewers. “Chicago PD” (1.2, 7.2 million) was even.

ABC aired the movie “Inside Out,” followed by “Match Game” (0.6, 2.6 million), which was down in both measures.

On The CW, “Riverdale” (0.4, 1.3 million) slipped in the demo to a season low. “Dynasty” (0.2, 0.66 million) was even.

Fox and CBS tied for first in the demo with a 1.3. CBS was second in total viewers with 5.8 million. Fox was third in total viewers with 5.2 million. NBC was third in the demo with a 1.2 but first in viewers with 6.7 million. ABC was fourth with a 0.7 and 2.9 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 975,000 viewers.

More TV

  • Thomas Lennon'Santa Clarita Diet' TV Series

    Thomas Lennon Books Guest Role on 'For The People' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The series debut of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” was the number one show of Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight data. Airing at 8 p.m. on CBS, “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.3 million viewers, making it the top-rated and most-watched show of the night pending updates. It […]

  • Olympics 2018

    Winter Olympics Schedule: Days & Times of PyeongChang's Biggest Events

    The series debut of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” was the number one show of Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight data. Airing at 8 p.m. on CBS, “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.3 million viewers, making it the top-rated and most-watched show of the night pending updates. It […]

  • BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION -- L-R:

    TV Ratings: 'Big Brother: Celebrity Edition' Debut Tops Wednesday

    The series debut of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” was the number one show of Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight data. Airing at 8 p.m. on CBS, “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.3 million viewers, making it the top-rated and most-watched show of the night pending updates. It […]

  • Vice Restructures U.K.-Based Operation with Hires,

    Vice Shakes Up U.K.-Based Operation, Announces New Hires and Layoffs (EXCLUSIVE)

    The series debut of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” was the number one show of Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight data. Airing at 8 p.m. on CBS, “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.3 million viewers, making it the top-rated and most-watched show of the night pending updates. It […]

  • Joel Kinnaman Mireille Enos Esme Creed

    'Hanna' Amazon Series Casts Esme Creed-Miles, Joel Kinnaman, Mireille Enos in Lead Roles

    The series debut of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” was the number one show of Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight data. Airing at 8 p.m. on CBS, “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.3 million viewers, making it the top-rated and most-watched show of the night pending updates. It […]

  • Amazon, Liberty Global Order 'The Feed'

    Amazon, Liberty Global Order 'The Feed' From 'Walking Dead' Writer Channing Powell

    The series debut of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” was the number one show of Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight data. Airing at 8 p.m. on CBS, “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.3 million viewers, making it the top-rated and most-watched show of the night pending updates. It […]

  • Viacom Q1 Profit Boosted by Tax

    Viacom Q1 Revenue Falls, but CEO Projects Better Performance Ahead

    The series debut of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” was the number one show of Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight data. Airing at 8 p.m. on CBS, “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.3 million viewers, making it the top-rated and most-watched show of the night pending updates. It […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad