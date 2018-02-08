TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ Debut Tops Wednesday

The series debut of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” was the number one show of Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 8 p.m. on CBS, “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.3 million viewers, making it the top-rated and most-watched show of the night pending updates. It led into a two-hour episode of “The Amazing Race,” which averaged a 1.1 and 5 million viewers.

For Fox, “The X-Files” (0.9, 3.7 million) was even. “9-1-1” (1.7, 6.6 million) nearly doubled its lead-in from “The X-Files” and was the second-highest rated show of the night.

On NBC, “The Blacklist” (1.0, 6.4 million) was even. “Law & Order: SVU” (1.3, 6.7 million) was up over 20 percent in total viewers. “Chicago PD” (1.2, 7.2 million) was even.

ABC aired the movie “Inside Out,” followed by “Match Game” (0.6, 2.6 million), which was down in both measures.

On The CW, “Riverdale” (0.4, 1.3 million) slipped in the demo to a season low. “Dynasty” (0.2, 0.66 million) was even.

Fox and CBS tied for first in the demo with a 1.3. CBS was second in total viewers with 5.8 million. Fox was third in total viewers with 5.2 million. NBC was third in the demo with a 1.2 but first in viewers with 6.7 million. ABC was fourth with a 0.7 and 2.9 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 975,000 viewers.