TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Pops With Sheldon-Amy Wedding Finale

"The Bow Tie Asymmetry" - Pictured: Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), Mark Hamill (Himself), Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki). When Amy's parents and Sheldon's family arrive for the wedding, everybody is focused on making sure all goes according to plan -- everyone except the bride and groom, on the 11th season finale of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, May 10 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Michael Yarish

The Big Bang Theory” Season 11 finale episode brought in the CBS sitcoms best numbers in several months in the Thursday overnight ratings.

The Big Bang Theory,” which saw Sheldon and Amy finally tie the knot, drew a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 15 million viewers, pending updates. That is up by approximately 17% in the demo and 16% in total viewers compared to last week’s episode. That is also the best demo rating the show has seen since February and its best total viewers haul since January. It was also the highest-rated and most-watched show of the night by far.

Later on CBS, the season finale of “Young Sheldon” (2.1, 12.2 million) was up in the demo. “Mom” was even at 9 (1.5, 9.1 million) while the season finale at 9:30 (1.3, 7.9 million) dipped slightly. “SWAT” (0.9, 5.6 million) was up at 10.

On ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” (1.8, 7.3 million) was up in the demo. “Station 19” (0.9, 4.5 million) was down in both measures. “Quantico” (0.5, 2.1 million) was even.

Following a repeat of “Law & Order: SVU,” the two-hour finale of “Chicago Fire” (1.0, 5.9 million) was up in both measures from last week.

On Fox, “Gotham” (0.7, 2.2 million) and “Showtime at the Apollo” (0.6, 2.4 million) were both up.

“Supernatural” (0.6, 1.9 million) and “Arrow” (0.4, 1.4 million) were both up on The CW.

CBS won the night with a 1.6 and 9.2 million viewers. ABC was second in the demo with a 1.1 but third in viewers with 4.6 million. NBC was third in the demo with a 0.8 but second in viewers with 4.8 million. Fox was fourth overall with a 0.6 and 2.3 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.6 million.

