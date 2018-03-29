‘Beyond’ Canceled at Freeform After 2 Seasons

“Beyond” has been canceled at Freeform after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

The one-hour drama follows a young man who wakes up from a coma after 12 years and discovers new supernatural abilities that propel him into the middle of a dangerous conspiracy. The series starred Burkely Duffield, Dilan Gwyn, Jordan Calloway, Jonathan Whitesell, Michael McGrady, Romy Rosemont, Jeff Pierre, and Eden Brolin.

The series hailed from Imperative Entertainment and Automatik. It was created, written and executive produced by Adam Nussdorf. Tim Kring, Zak Kadison, Justin Levy and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones served as executive producers.

The Season 2 finale of “Beyond” aired last week. The series struggled in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings during its second season, with a per episode average of just a 0.08 rating in adults 18-49 and 244,000 viewers per episode. That represents a drop off of nearly 50% in the key demo and over 50% in total viewers compared to the show’s first season.

Deadline first reported the cancellation.