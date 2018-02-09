You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Beth Hoppe, Senior PBS Executive, Jumps to ABC News

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump David Muir ABC News
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Beth Hoppe, a senior PBS executive with years of experience in the marketing and management of documentaries, is joining ABC News.

Hoppe, who has been chief programming executive and general manager at PBS, will become ABC News’ senior vice president for long-form programming, ABC News President James Goldston said in a memo to staff Friday. She will oversee will oversee all ABC News long form programming, including Lincoln Square Productions, “20/20” work and digital features.

“Beth joins our long form teams at a time of great creative success and expansion. Our long form storytelling is one of the hallmarks of what makes ABC News so distinctive,” Goldston said in a statement. “Bringing together all our long form assets will position us to produce our very best creative and journalistic work in this moment of extraordinary opportunity across so many networks and platforms. Beth’s keen instincts for discovering, creating and launching new programs will be essential to continue our momentum.”

At PBS, Hoppe oversaw the strategy and roll out of Ken Burns’ “The Vietnam War” and “The Roosevelts,” created the drama “Mercy Street,” partnered with the BBC to produce nature and science specials, cultivated independent movie projects such as the Oscar-nominated film “Last Days in Vietnam,” and produced history specials on the assassination of JFK and The March on Washington.

Prior to her time at PBS, Beth was executive producer at Discovery Networks and President and CEO of Optomen Productions, which produced programming for Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, PBS and The Food Network.  She started in news at New Hampshire Public Television and as director of “The 10 O’Clock News” at WGBH in Boston.

 

More TV

  • Peak TV Saturation TV Placeholder

    'Tosh.0' Lands Three-Season Renewal From Comedy Central

    Beth Hoppe, a senior PBS executive with years of experience in the marketing and management of documentaries, is joining ABC News. Hoppe, who has been chief programming executive and general manager at PBS, will become ABC News’ senior vice president for long-form programming, ABC News President James Goldston said in a memo to staff Friday. […]

  • Donald Trump David Muir ABC News

    Beth Hoppe, Senior PBS Executive, Jumps to ABC News

    Beth Hoppe, a senior PBS executive with years of experience in the marketing and management of documentaries, is joining ABC News. Hoppe, who has been chief programming executive and general manager at PBS, will become ABC News’ senior vice president for long-form programming, ABC News President James Goldston said in a memo to staff Friday. […]

  • North Korea's Hwang Chung Gum and

    Warm-Hearted Opening Ceremony for South Korea's Winter Olympic Games

    Beth Hoppe, a senior PBS executive with years of experience in the marketing and management of documentaries, is joining ABC News. Hoppe, who has been chief programming executive and general manager at PBS, will become ABC News’ senior vice president for long-form programming, ABC News President James Goldston said in a memo to staff Friday. […]

  • BBC Worldwide Picks Up ‘Blink,’ Unveils

    BBC Worldwide Picks Up ‘Blink,’ Unveils Slate for Showcase Market (EXCLUSIVE)

    Beth Hoppe, a senior PBS executive with years of experience in the marketing and management of documentaries, is joining ABC News. Hoppe, who has been chief programming executive and general manager at PBS, will become ABC News’ senior vice president for long-form programming, ABC News President James Goldston said in a memo to staff Friday. […]

  • Issa Rae8th Annual Guild of Music

    'Insecure,' 'Pitch Perfect 3' Take Top Honors at Guild of Music Supervisor Awards

    Beth Hoppe, a senior PBS executive with years of experience in the marketing and management of documentaries, is joining ABC News. Hoppe, who has been chief programming executive and general manager at PBS, will become ABC News’ senior vice president for long-form programming, ABC News President James Goldston said in a memo to staff Friday. […]

  • Stephen Colbert on Omarosa's Trump Warning

    Stephen Colbert on Omarosa's 'Celebrity Big Brother' Warning: 'Oh, Really?'

    Beth Hoppe, a senior PBS executive with years of experience in the marketing and management of documentaries, is joining ABC News. Hoppe, who has been chief programming executive and general manager at PBS, will become ABC News’ senior vice president for long-form programming, ABC News President James Goldston said in a memo to staff Friday. […]

  • HTGAWM Scandal

    ABC Sets 'Scandal' and 'How To Get Away With Murder' Crossover Date (Watch)

    Beth Hoppe, a senior PBS executive with years of experience in the marketing and management of documentaries, is joining ABC News. Hoppe, who has been chief programming executive and general manager at PBS, will become ABC News’ senior vice president for long-form programming, ABC News President James Goldston said in a memo to staff Friday. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad