Beta, Red Bull Media House Team for Five-Season Soccer Drama Series ‘The Net’

CANNES — In what looks like one of the biggest drama series announcements at Cannes this MipTV, Beta Film and Red Bull Media House are teaming to develop a high-end drama series project, “The Net,” a five-season series, with eight episodes to each season.

A fiction drama series, a departure for RBMH, “The Net” centers on the world of soccer and is inspired by true events, the partners announced at a RBMH dinner on Sunday night at the Riviera. Shooting is scheduled to commence in 2019/20. “The Net” is based on a concept by Matthais Hartmann and Plinio Bachmann.

Every one of the five seasons will take place in a different country, Beta and RBMH’s strategy will be to seek out local anchor broadcaster partners for each country, while co-producing with a local independent co-producer.

“The Net,” however, will not feature soccer matches but rather the context: Organized crime, drugs, bribery, match-fixing, money laundering and even murder, the partners said in a press release.

“‘The Net’ is a unique framework of five character-driven, suspenseful series seasons, each of them specific and authentic to its territory, while forming a part of a more global story,” said Beta Film’s Moritz von Kruedener.

He added: “This will be football as it has never been seen before.”