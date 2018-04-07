Beta Film Boards Period Drama ‘Victor Hugo – Enemy of the State’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Beta Film has scored a major deal ahead of MipTV, scooping international rights to high-end period drama “Victor Hugo – Enemy of the State,” which it will bring to the market.

The limited series hails from Quad, the production company behind box office hit “The Intouchables.” The French production will be on France 2 domestically. Production is underway in Paris, northern France, and the Dordogne, and will continue until mid-May. Beta Film will kick off the pre-sales effort in earnest at MipTV.

The four-part drama will tell the story of Hugo, the author of “Les Misérables,” which is itself being remade as a miniseries for the BBC. The series will be a portrait of the novelist, covering his life and family and his beliefs and politics.

Yannick Choirat (“Rust and Bone”) takes the title role. Isabelle Carré (“Romantics Anonymous“) is his lover, Juliette. Jean-Marc Moutout (“The Bureau”) directs.

“When the series begins in 1848, Victor Hugo is already well-acquainted to fame and fortune,” Moutout said. “At 46, he is a member of the Académie Française, has risen to the ranks of nobility and is a royalist. When the series ends, three years later, he is a fugitive with a price on his head and [a] republican.”

“I want to show gradual change in Victor Hugo’s awareness and commitment, plunging into the heart of this era and life of this great man. Both are intimately linked, since Hugo abandons literature for the political fight.”

The series is produced by Iris Bucher for Quad Television, as a co-production with Luc Martin-Gousset for Point du Jour.