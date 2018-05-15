Freeform Orders Kenya Barris Comedy ‘Besties’ to Series, Renews Drama ‘Siren’

By

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Freeform The Deep
CREDIT: Courtesy of Freeform

Freeform has given a series order to a Kenya Barris comedy and given a sophomore season renewal to mermaid drama “Siren.”

The orders were unveiled Tuesday in advance of Freeform’s upfront presentation today to advertisers in New York. The Disney-owned cabler will be part of ABC’s presentation at Lincoln Center.

Besties” revolves around the coming-of-age relationship between two lifelong female best friends. Barris created the series with Ranada Shepard, who are exec producers for ABC Signature Studios.

“Siren” has nabbed a 16-episode second season renewal.

“In the past year, our commitment to quality has been reflected back to us with a rousing chorus of critical and fan acclaim,” said Freeform president Tom Ascheim. “Our young adult audience is the most important and influential generation in America and we want to be right there with them every step of the way.”

More to come

More TV

  • Incredibles 2

    Disney Goes to the Movies to Buoy Upfront Ad Sales

    Freeform has given a series order to a Kenya Barris comedy and given a sophomore season renewal to mermaid drama “Siren.” The orders were unveiled Tuesday in advance of Freeform’s upfront presentation today to advertisers in New York. The Disney-owned cabler will be part of ABC’s presentation at Lincoln Center. “Besties” revolves around the coming-of-age […]

  • Fox Blueprint Cover Story

    Fox Broadcasting Faces Radical Changes -- and No One Knows the End Result

    Freeform has given a series order to a Kenya Barris comedy and given a sophomore season renewal to mermaid drama “Siren.” The orders were unveiled Tuesday in advance of Freeform’s upfront presentation today to advertisers in New York. The Disney-owned cabler will be part of ABC’s presentation at Lincoln Center. “Besties” revolves around the coming-of-age […]

  • BBC Buys '600 Bottles of Wine'

    BBC Buys '600 Bottles of Wine' Comedy Dating Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Freeform has given a series order to a Kenya Barris comedy and given a sophomore season renewal to mermaid drama “Siren.” The orders were unveiled Tuesday in advance of Freeform’s upfront presentation today to advertisers in New York. The Disney-owned cabler will be part of ABC’s presentation at Lincoln Center. “Besties” revolves around the coming-of-age […]

  • 'Happy as Lazzaro' Producer Carlo Cresto-Dina

    'Happy as Lazzaro' Producer Carlo Cresto-Dina Developing TV Series With TimVision (EXCLUSIVE)

    Freeform has given a series order to a Kenya Barris comedy and given a sophomore season renewal to mermaid drama “Siren.” The orders were unveiled Tuesday in advance of Freeform’s upfront presentation today to advertisers in New York. The Disney-owned cabler will be part of ABC’s presentation at Lincoln Center. “Besties” revolves around the coming-of-age […]

  • Lethal Weapon TV Premiere Fox

    'Lethal Weapon' Star Damon Wayans Calls Out Clayne Crawford After Renewal

    Freeform has given a series order to a Kenya Barris comedy and given a sophomore season renewal to mermaid drama “Siren.” The orders were unveiled Tuesday in advance of Freeform’s upfront presentation today to advertisers in New York. The Disney-owned cabler will be part of ABC’s presentation at Lincoln Center. “Besties” revolves around the coming-of-age […]

  • SCTV Reunion Brings Hugs, Laughs and

    'SCTV' Reunion Brings Hugs, Laughs and Hosers to Toronto for Netflix Special

    Freeform has given a series order to a Kenya Barris comedy and given a sophomore season renewal to mermaid drama “Siren.” The orders were unveiled Tuesday in advance of Freeform’s upfront presentation today to advertisers in New York. The Disney-owned cabler will be part of ABC’s presentation at Lincoln Center. “Besties” revolves around the coming-of-age […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad