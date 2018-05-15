Freeform Orders Kenya Barris Comedy ‘Besties’ to Series, Renews Drama ‘Siren’

Freeform has given a series order to a Kenya Barris comedy and given a sophomore season renewal to mermaid drama “Siren.”

The orders were unveiled Tuesday in advance of Freeform’s upfront presentation today to advertisers in New York. The Disney-owned cabler will be part of ABC’s presentation at Lincoln Center.

“Besties” revolves around the coming-of-age relationship between two lifelong female best friends. Barris created the series with Ranada Shepard, who are exec producers for ABC Signature Studios.

“Siren” has nabbed a 16-episode second season renewal.

“In the past year, our commitment to quality has been reflected back to us with a rousing chorus of critical and fan acclaim,” said Freeform president Tom Ascheim. “Our young adult audience is the most important and influential generation in America and we want to be right there with them every step of the way.”

More to come