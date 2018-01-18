Berlinale Sets TV Drama Series Days Lineup

Australian drama “Picnic at Hanging Rock” and AMC series “The Terror” are among the seven scripted TV projects that will feature in the Drama Series Days running alongside the Berlin International Film Festival.

The TV component of the Festival has been growing in size and importance, and Israeli series “Sleeping Bears,” German-originated drama “Bad Banks,” and “Heimebane” (“Home Ground”) out of Norway also all feature.

Hulu and Amazon’s TV adaptation of the non-fiction bestseller “The Looming Tower,” and Danish series “Liberty,” complete the 2018 lineup.

Although hailing from different parts of the world, the organizers said all of the projects selected deal, in one form or another, with power structures and resistance to them.

“The series will look into the depths of the human soul, and portray the insatiable hunger for wealth, power, and acknowledgement,” organizers said. “They depict reactionary political systems, but also turmoil and break-up in society, as well as protagonists who couldn’t be more different as they self-confidently follow their own paths.”

Natalie Dormer-starrer “Picnic at Hanging Rock,” which is for Foxtel and has been bought by the BBC in the U.K., opens up events. The “Drama Series Days” are run by the festival with the Film- und Medienstiftung NRW at the European Film Market. They run from Feb. 19 – 21.

Berlinale Series lineup

“Bad Banks”

Germany / Luxembourg

Director: Christian Schwochow

Broadcaster: ZDF, ARTE

World premiere

“Heimebane”

Norway

Director: Arild Andresen

With Ane Dahl Torp, John Carew

Broadcaster: NRK

World premiere

“Liberty”

Denmark

Director: Mikael Marcimain

Broadcaster: DR

World premiere

“The Looming Tower”

U.S.

Director: Alex Gibney

Broadcaster: Amazon, Hulu (U.S.)

International premiere

“Picnic at Hanging Rock”

Australia

Director: Larysa Kondracki (The Whistleblower, Shut Eye), episodes 1-3

Written by Beatrix Christian, Alice Addison

Broadcaster: Foxtel

International Premiere

“Sleeping Bears”

Israel

Creator and director: Keren Margalit

Broadcaster: Keshet Broadcasting

International premiere

“The Terror”

U.S.

Director: Edward Berger

Broadcaster: AMC, AMC Networks International, Amazon

World premiere