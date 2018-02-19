You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Game of Thrones’ Producer Frank Doelger to Beta Film-ZDF Joint Venture

CREDIT: ZDF
“Game of Thrones” producer Frank Doelger will head a new Berlin-based joint venture launched by Munich-based Beta Film and ZDF Enterprises.
The new company, Intaglio Films, will develop, finance and produce English-language scripted content for the international market.
Doelger will oversee Intaglio’s development and production slate and leverage “his expertise and long-running creative relationships with broadcasters,” according to Beta Film.
Beta Film managing director Moritz von Kruedener and Robert Franke, VP ZDFE.drama, will manage the venture’s business affairs.
Intaglio will produce German projects aimed at both the national and global market. Beta Film and ZDF Enterprises are supporting the company with their expertise in the international co-production and distribution.
“Of all the opportunities presented to me upon completion of ‘Game of Thrones,’ the new joint venture proposed by Beta Film and ZDF Enterprises was by far the most interesting and creatively challenging,” said Doelger. “Backed by the formidable resources of Beta and ZDF Enterprises, and their shared vision for Intaglio, I am looking forward to continuing to work with the established creative community, as well as emerging talent, on both sides of the Atlantic.”

