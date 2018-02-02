Berlanti Productions Hires Karyn Smith-Forge as SVP of Production, Promotes Jimmy Gibbons to Director of Production

Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions has bolstered its executive ranks with the hiring of Karyn Smith-Forge as senior vice president of production.

Smith-Forge will oversee all of Berlanti Productions’ TV series in production in her new role. She will work closely with the showrunners of each series to hire directors and writers to facilitate production of the shows. She joins Sarah Schechter, president of production, and Ryan Lindenberg, vice president of development, who will continue to head up development for the company.

In April of last year, Smith-Forge left her position at CBS Television Studios to join Verve as a TV agent. She was previously the senior vice president of cable programming at CBS Television Studios, a position she held for five years. She began her career as an agent with Endeavor before transitioning to an executive role at Fox TV Studios. During her time at Fox, she helped develop shows such as USA Network’s “White Collar” and TNT’s “Saving Grace.”

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining the group at Berlanti Productions,” Smith-Forge said. “I’ve admired this company and the people within it for several years. What they’ve been able to achieve in such a short amount of time is simply phenomenal. Not only are they are incredibly prolific producers with great creative instincts and a wide range of programming, but they are also fantastic people. That I have this opportunity to join their ranks is truly exciting on both a creative and personal level.”

Related Greg Berlanti Producing Fox Comedy From 'Super Troopers' Writer/Actress Marisa Coughlan (EXCLUSIVE)

In addition, Jimmy Gibbons has been promoted to director of production for Berlanti Productions. Gibbons began his career in 2013 at WME in the TV Lit department before joining Berlanti Productions as Berlanti’s assistant. He’s been with the company since 2014 and this marks his first executive post.

Berlanti made history this year with 11 shows in production. He is an executive producer on: “Riverdale,” “Arrow,” The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Black Lightning,” “Blindspot,” and the upcoming shows “Titans,” “You,” “Deception,” and the untitled Sabrina the Teenage Witch project at Netflix.