First Look: Benedict Cumberbatch in Sky, Showtime Series ‘Patrick Melrose’

Sky has released a trailer for “Patrick Melrose,” showing Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock”) as the titular upper-class character who journeys from a traumatic childhood through addiction and towards recovery.

The first look at the limited series opens with a sweeping shot over a bar as Patrick Melrose drains a martini and promptly orders another, to the music of New Order’s “Blue Monday.” Taking in France and New York, the trailer also offers a glimpse of the young Melrose and his first efforts at recovery.

David Nicholls (“One Day”) wrote the five-part series, based on novels by Edward St. Aubyn, and Edward Berger (“Deutschland 83”) directed. Jennifer Jason Leigh and Hugo Weaving star as Melrose’s parents and also feature in the trailer.

Cumberbatch was an exec producer on the series alongside Adam Ackland, his production partner in their SunnyMarch banner. Rachael Horovitz and Michael Jackson of Two Cities Television were also exec producers. The show bows later this year.