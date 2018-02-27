‘Scandal’ Star Bellamy Young: Ryan Seacrest Should ‘Step Aside’ From Oscars Red Carpet Hosting Duties

“Scandal” and “A Wrinkle in Time” star Bellamy Young said Ryan Seacrest should “step aside” from his hosting duties on E!’s Oscars red carpet.

Variety on Monday broke a story detailing allegations by Seacrest’s former personal stylist, who said the TV show host had subjected her to years of sexual harassment and abuse.

Seacrest is scheduled to host E!’s red carpet coverage of Sunday’s Academy Awards, although pressure may grow for him to step down, given the high level of support among women in Hollywood for the Time’s Up effort to aid victims of sexual misconduct.

Young, speaking from the red carpet at Monday’s world premiere of “A Wrinkle in Time,” said someone else should get a chance to host instead of Seacrest.

“This is the time to step aside and let someone of equal talent that is beyond reproach to be in charge,” Young said. “It’s funny because I know it feels like the rules have changed so I’m sure people who have been in dominant positions are taken by surprise, many of them living in fear, many of them thinking, ‘but this is how we said we’d act.’ But we never said that. We never consented. Now that someone is asking, ‘Do you consent,’ and we get to say ‘no,’ people have to accept our no and step aside.”

Suzie Hardy said she repeatedly faced sexually aggressive overtures from Seacrest during her years working as his personal stylist at E!. Seacrest has denied Hardy’s allegations, and his lawyer asserted that Hardy previously sought a $15 million payment from Seacrest to keep quiet about her accusations. Hardy and her attorney insisted that no such payment was ever sought.

Seacrest has publicly maintained his innocence, but made no mention of the allegations on Tuesday morning on his syndicated show “Live With Kelly and Ryan.”

Late last month, E! announced that it found “insufficient evidence” to support Hardy’s claims following an investigation by an outside firm. Hardy said she was motivated to come forward by the sheer number of women who have spoken out in the #MeToo era, with horror stories of enduring sexual harassment and assault.