You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Belgian Psychological Thriller Series ‘Tabula Rasa’ Goes Global on Netflix

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ZDF Enterprises

Netflix subcribers will be able to get their latest fix of international drama with the launch Thursday of “Tabula Rasa,” a psychological thriller about a woman with memory loss who finds herself at the center of a missing persons case.

The streamer has the Belgian nine-part series in the U.S. and around the world, with the exception of Germany, France, and the U.K., where it has a second window after Channel 4-backed streaming service Walter Presents.

The series was coproduced by Caviar in association with German digital channel ZDFneo and Flemish channel Een. It is distributed by ZDF Enterprises, which struck the Netflix deal.

The series follows Mie D’Haeze, played by Veerle Baetens, who is detained in a psychiatric institution. She is visited by a police inspector investigating a missing persons case, forcing D’Haeze to try to overcome her memory loss and unlock secrets from her past.

It was a hit on VRT’s Een channel in 2017, scoring a 44% market share and ranking as the top drama of the year. It is now playing on German pubcaster ZDF’s ZDFneo channel.

The series had a festival and market run, appearing at Series Mania last year and launching at Mipcom. It was created by Baetens and Malin-Sarah Gozin, and directed by Jonas Govaerts and Kaat Beels.

More TV

  • Psychological Thriller ‘Tabula Rasa’ Goes Global

    Belgian Psychological Thriller Series ‘Tabula Rasa’ Goes Global on Netflix

    Netflix subcribers will be able to get their latest fix of international drama with the launch Thursday of “Tabula Rasa,” a psychological thriller about a woman with memory loss who finds herself at the center of a missing persons case. The streamer has the Belgian nine-part series in the U.S. and around the world, with […]

  • ‘American Idol’ Heads to Amazon Prime

    ‘American Idol’ Heads to Amazon Prime Video in the U.K.

    Netflix subcribers will be able to get their latest fix of international drama with the launch Thursday of “Tabula Rasa,” a psychological thriller about a woman with memory loss who finds herself at the center of a missing persons case. The streamer has the Belgian nine-part series in the U.S. and around the world, with […]

  • Federation Entertainment Boards Flemish Crime Drama

    Federation Entertainment Boards Flemish Crime Drama 'Undercover' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix subcribers will be able to get their latest fix of international drama with the launch Thursday of “Tabula Rasa,” a psychological thriller about a woman with memory loss who finds herself at the center of a missing persons case. The streamer has the Belgian nine-part series in the U.S. and around the world, with […]

  • MTV Plans Post-Hiatus Expansion for 'TRL'

    MTV Plans Post-Hiatus Expansion for 'TRL'

    Netflix subcribers will be able to get their latest fix of international drama with the launch Thursday of “Tabula Rasa,” a psychological thriller about a woman with memory loss who finds herself at the center of a missing persons case. The streamer has the Belgian nine-part series in the U.S. and around the world, with […]

  • The 100 -- "Praimfaya" -- Image

    TV News Roundup: CW Reveals 'The 100' Season 5 Trailer (Watch)

    Netflix subcribers will be able to get their latest fix of international drama with the launch Thursday of “Tabula Rasa,” a psychological thriller about a woman with memory loss who finds herself at the center of a missing persons case. The streamer has the Belgian nine-part series in the U.S. and around the world, with […]

  • Netflix's 'Sabrina' Series Casts Ross Lynch

    Netflix's 'Sabrina' Series Casts Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle

    Netflix subcribers will be able to get their latest fix of international drama with the launch Thursday of “Tabula Rasa,” a psychological thriller about a woman with memory loss who finds herself at the center of a missing persons case. The streamer has the Belgian nine-part series in the U.S. and around the world, with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad