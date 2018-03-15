Belgian Psychological Thriller Series ‘Tabula Rasa’ Goes Global on Netflix

Netflix subcribers will be able to get their latest fix of international drama with the launch Thursday of “Tabula Rasa,” a psychological thriller about a woman with memory loss who finds herself at the center of a missing persons case.

The streamer has the Belgian nine-part series in the U.S. and around the world, with the exception of Germany, France, and the U.K., where it has a second window after Channel 4-backed streaming service Walter Presents.

The series was coproduced by Caviar in association with German digital channel ZDFneo and Flemish channel Een. It is distributed by ZDF Enterprises, which struck the Netflix deal.

The series follows Mie D’Haeze, played by Veerle Baetens, who is detained in a psychiatric institution. She is visited by a police inspector investigating a missing persons case, forcing D’Haeze to try to overcome her memory loss and unlock secrets from her past.

It was a hit on VRT’s Een channel in 2017, scoring a 44% market share and ranking as the top drama of the year. It is now playing on German pubcaster ZDF’s ZDFneo channel.

The series had a festival and market run, appearing at Series Mania last year and launching at Mipcom. It was created by Baetens and Malin-Sarah Gozin, and directed by Jonas Govaerts and Kaat Beels.