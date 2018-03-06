'The Bachelor' Finale Recap: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Proposes -- But That's Not All (SPOILERS)

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Bachelor” finale episode, which aired on Monday, March 5.

After months of slogging through a fairly mundane season, the day is finally here: “The Bachelor” finale, which means it’s time for Arie Luyendyk Jr. to hand out his final rose.

Because the episode has been teased as “the most dramatic finale yet,” Luyendyk’s decision will be spread out over two nights, with a two-hour continuation airing tomorrow night.

The final two women are Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham. Luyendyk Jr. has repeatedly told both women that he is in love with them.

After sufficient warning from host Chris Harrison that the finale will be like “nothing you’ve seen before,” the show picked up where it left off in Peru. Luyendyk Jr.’s family also made the trip with both women set to meet them this week.

Lauren went first, and after repeatedly declaring how nervous she was, she sat down to lunch with the Bachelor’s parents and siblings. As she told his mom how in love with him she is and her fear of losing him, Luyendyk Jr. expressed concerns about Lauren’s inability to open up. On Becca’s visit, she quickly won over the family with her confidence, but struggled as they repeatedly brought up Lauren, especially when Luyendyk Jr.’s father told her he would be fine if his son chose either one of them. After the women left, both of his parents said that Becca would be better for his future, while Lauren would require constant reassurance.

Related 'The Bachelor' Recap: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Takes on Fantasy Suites and One Woman's Ex TV News Roundup: Paramount Network Releases First Look at Trayvon Martin Series Produced by Jay-Z (Watch)

Cutting back to the live studio audience with Harrison, the host sat down with Caroline, who made headlines by calling out Luyendyk Jr. for his actions during “The Women Tell All.” She echoed a similar message on tonight’s finale, saying, “What he did is unforgivable, there’s no other way around this. It’s hard to watch this and watch him toy with both girls.”

Returning to Peru and the last week of dates, both girls got one last one-on-one before the final rose. Lauren and Luyendyk Jr. took a train ride to explore Machu Picchu, which made her more excited than she’s been all season. They kissed among the ruins, as the Bachelor listed off all the things he loved about her and how he “can’t imagine saying goodbye to someone like that.” At dinner, Lauren told Luyendyk Jr. that she was ready to spend the rest of her life with him and they continued to profess how much they love each other. In his solo interview, Luyendyk Jr. said he could have proposed to Lauren in that moment, which is something he said about Becca the week before.

Then Becca and Luyendyk Jr. went on their final one-one-one date, having lunch in Peru’s countryside. As Luyendyk Jr. struggled through with his love for both of them, Becca confronted him on being in love with both women, which he didn’t try to deny. She went on to show him a scrapbook about their relationship and talk about their future together, as Luyendyk Jr. said that now he could see Becca as his wife.

Two former Bachelor stars, Ben Higgins — who told two women on his season that he loved them — and Jason Mesnick — who chose one woman before switching to the runner up — weighed in from the Bachelor studio with Harrison on what Luyendyk Jr. was going through. Back on the show, Luyendyk struggled with his decision as both women prepared for the final rose ceremony and spoke about their nerves. Eventually, the Bachelor said he decided who his final choice would be and picked out a ring with Neil Lane.

Lauren arrived first, which, as Bachelor fans know, is never a good sign. Luyendyk Jr. let her go on and on about her love for him as he began to cry, telling her “there’s something that was holding me back and I can’t go through with it. It’s not anything I can explain other than that, I gave it everything I had to see if it could work.” Lauren said how confused she was, as Luyendyk Jr. again said he loved her and he was sorry.

“I feel a little bit like a monster right now,” he said, as Lauren rode away. She didn’t have many words to say about the breakup, but said she felt “betrayed” and “blindsided,” questioning “how can you get down on one knee if you weren’t sure until three hours ago?” to propose to Becca.

Shortly after the breakup, Becca arrived, repeating similarly loving sentiments to a still-emotional Luyendyk Jr. Quickly he got down to propose, telling her he could picture their marriage and family and saying,”I choose you today and I choose you everyday.” She accepted the proposal and the final rose, and the duo celebrated their engagement in a garden in Peru.

Immediately following the engagement, the show cut back to the studio, where Harrison hinted that there was far more to the story. In a montage about Becca and Luyendyk Jr.’s time since the finale, showing the two on secret dates in the Bachelor’s famous safehouses, the two appeared to be to be happy. However, the Bachelor admitted to the camera that “sometimes when I’m doing these getaways with Becca, I think about Lauren. I go to bed ,I think about Lauren, I wake up, I think about Lauren.” It became clear that Luyendyk Jr. had decided to break up with Becca to try to get Lauren back.

Becca was shown heading to what she called a “happy couple weekend” in Los Angeles, completely unaware of what was about to happen, as the Bachelor sat down with Harrison to reveal his plan to end the engagement. In what the host called the “first completely unedited scene in reality TV history,” Luyendyk Jr. revealed his desire to see if something was still there with Lauren.

“I’ve been really trying to sort my feelings out and grasp this whole thing and the reality of it is, being with you, even though it’s been everything that I wanted, I still think about her and I think you sense that,” he said during the confrontation. “I think for me, the more I hung out with you, the more I was losing the possibility of possibly reconciling things with Lauren.”

“Are you f— kidding me” was Becca’s immediate response, as he tried to explain his case and claimed he has been upfront with her over his struggle to get over Lauren. The two continued to fight over the decision before Becca told Luyendyk Jr. that she wanted him to leave. She broke down in tears in the house once he left, only for him to return and continue trying to comfort her as she repeatedly told him to leave. In the process, she took off her engagement ring.

The aftermath of the proposal was shown in completely unedited scenes, seen from two cameras — one on Becca and another on Luyendyk Jr.

After the unedited footage of Becca and Luyendyk Jr.’s emotional breakup was shown, Becca joined Harrison live in studio where she admitted the footage was difficult to watch back.

With two more hours of “The Bachelor” finale to go tomorrow, Harrison teased to Becca that she would come face-to-face with Luyendyk Jr. — and Lauren.

Drop a comment below: Were you shocked by tonight’s episode of “The Bachelor?” What do you think will happen tomorrow night?