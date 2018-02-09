BBC Worldwide Picks Up ‘Blink,’ Unveils Slate for Showcase Market (EXCLUSIVE)

BBC Worldwide has snagged the global rights to “Blink,” the Zig Zag gameshow format recently picked up by Fuse in the U.S. The commercial arm of the U.K. pubcaster has the pop-culture quiz format outside the U.K. and the U.S. and the sales effort kicks off at Showcase, the programming market it holds each year in Liverpool

Other formats on the slate include”Great Britons,” in which the public votes on who is the greatest-ever historical figure. In its first ever format deal in Urugauy, Worldwide has sold the “Greats” format to the country’s largest broadcaster Canal 10. “Safety in Numbers,” in which groups of people suffering from unusual conditions such as cerebral palsy or Tourette’s come together to help overcome their insecurities, is also on the slate.

Showcase is the biggest market of the year for Worldwide and 700 buyers will be in Liverpool to see its new shows, which come from the BBC and independent producers.

The slate of scripted formats slate includes “Camping,” the Baby Cow-produced Sky comedy drama, which has is in line for the remake treatment internationally. A U.S. version is in the works for HBO. Another Baby Cow show on the drama formats slate is “Home Time,” the BBC show about a 29-year-old who has to return home to the life she ran away from as a teenager.

Worldwide is also selling comedy series including “Back,” “Bad Move,” and “Porridge” as scripted formats. Showcase runs for three days, starting 21 Feb.