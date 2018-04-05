First Look at the BBC’s Adaptation of H.G. Wells’ ‘The War of the Worlds’

Production is underway on the the first-ever British television adaptation of H.G. Wells’ “The War of the Worlds,” with the aliens set to invade Britain later this year. Filming is taking place in Liverpool on the three-part BBC drama, which will star Eleanor Tomlinson (“Poldark”), Rafe Spall (“The Big Short”), Robert Carlyle (“The Full Monty”) and Rupert Graves (“Sherlock”).

Unlike Steven Spielberg’s movie adaptation, the series is true to the classic novel’s English setting and follows George (Spall) and his partner, Amy (Tomlinson), as they attempt to start a life together. Graves is Frederick, George’s elder brother, and Carlyle plays Ogilvy, an astronomer and scientist. The show follows them as they face the escalating terror of an alien invasion.

“It’s fantastic to have Rafe and Eleanor leading such a brilliant cast of British acting talent in the BBC’s faithful adaptation of H.G. Wells’ legendary story,” said Tommy Bulfin, BBC commissioning editor.

“H.G. Wells’ seminal novel has been adapted for the screen many times, but it’s always had a contemporary (and American) setting,” said director Craig Viveiros. “This is the first version to be set in London and [its environs] during the Edwardian period.”

Writer Peter Harness (“Wallander”) added: “The version of ‘The War of the Worlds’ that I wanted to make is one that’s faithful to the tone and the spirit of the book, but which also feels contemporary, surprising and full of shocks: a collision of sci-fi, period drama and horror.”

ITV-backed U.K. producer Mammoth Screen is producing. ITV Studios Global Entertainment is handling international sales.