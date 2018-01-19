BBC Studios Sets Leadership Team, BBC Worldwide Content Chief Exiting

BBC Studios, the BBC’s soon-to-be-formed production and distribution business, has set out its full leadership team, with various regional and genre bosses.

The BBC announced last Nov. that it will merge its commercial arm, BBC Worldwide, with its production arm, BBC Studios, into a single operation under the name BBC Studios.

It starts operation in April, and a key executive who will not join the new business for the long-term is Helen Jackson, the long-serving content chief at Worldwide. After 30 years at the BBC she will leave at the end of the year, a move that sources said was her decision.

There are four programming bosses and three regional chiefs under the BBC Studios executive structure announced Friday. Hannah Wyatt will be MD for factual entertainment and events, Lisa Opie for factual, Nick Betts for scripted, and Suzy Lamb for entertainment and music. Wyatt, who is joining from FremantleMedia label Boundless, and Lamb, who is joining from FremantleMedia’s Thames, are yet to join the company.

Regionally, Ann Sarnoff will be president, Americas, Marcus Arthur assumes the same title for the U.K., Ireland and Australasia, and Paul Dempsey covering the rest of the world as president, global markets.

Charlotte Elston will head up comms for the new-look BBC Studios, which will be one of the largest production and distribution groups in the world. David Moody will lead strategy and development and Jaclyn Lee-Joe be chief marketing officer.

CFO Tom Fussell and COO Anna Mallett had already been announced, and at the top Tim Davie was already in place as CEO and Mark Linsey, boss of Studios in its previous form, chief content officer.

“Now that Mark and I have our full Executive Committee in place, we are looking forward to getting on with growing BBC Studios as a world-class home for British creativity,” Davie said.

He also paid tribute to Jackson. “She has had both the vision and the relationships to attract numerous producers to BBC Worldwide over many years and is rightly held in the highest regard both inside and outside the organisation.”