BBC Studios Acquires Stake in ‘Peaky Blinders’ Trio’s Moonage Pictures

Peaky Blinders
CREDIT: Robert Viglasky/Netflix

BBC Studios has acquired a minority stake in Moonage Pictures, it announced Wednesday. The start-up, specialising in British scripted drama, was officially launched in March by Matthew Read, Will Gould and Frith Tiplady – all executive producers on hit BBC crime series “Peaky Blinders.”

“We’re super excited to be announcing our partnership with BBC Studios,” said Gould. “They have a really good understanding of how we want to work; we’re an independent company that values creativity above all else, working with the best of the best to make dramas with a global ambition. BBC Studios can help us do this.”

The trio founded Moonage last year, taking inspiration for their new company’s name from David Bowie’s “Moonage Daydream.” Read is a former commissioning editor for BBC Drama as well as a writer and producer. Gould and Tiplady both previously worked for “Peaky Blinders” production company Tiger Aspect, where Gould was co-managing director of Tiger Aspect Productions and Tiplady co-managing director of Tiger Aspect Drama.

All three are currently in production on futuristic street-racing drama “Curfew” for Sky One, which is being produced by Tiger Aspect Productions in association with Moonage.

The eight-part series about ordinary people competing in the world’s fastest illegal night-time street race is written by Read and directed by Colm McCarthy. The cast includes Sean Bean, Adrian Lester, Phoebe Fox, Billy Zane, Miranda Richardson, Michael Biehn and Malachi Kirby.

