BBC Orders Documentary Series About Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher

Almost four decades on from Margaret Thatcher coming to power as Prime Minister, the BBC has ordered “Thatcher,” a landmark documentary series on the iconic and divisive British leader. The series about the politician dubbed the “Iron Lady” will go out on BBC Two in the U.K.

BBC Studios will sell “Thatcher” internationally. The series will tell the story of the leader and Conservative politician, who died in 2013. It will look at how a girl from a modest market town, and who trained as chemist, became a world leader. She was Britain’s first and only female Prime Minister, and in that office between 1979 and 1990.

Across five one-hour installments, the documentary will be a social history of modern Britain. British pubcaster the BBC promised “a front row seat as Thatcher rides the tumultuous tides of public support through three election victories, as the nation yo-yos and divides itself between soaring adulation and violent unrest.”

The show will also examine the legacy of a politician often voted as both Britain’s best and worst post-war leader. “Thatcher” will mesh archive footage with interviews with the politicians, friends, and adversaries who knew her.

Margaret Thatcher defined her age like no other leader since the war,” said Patrick Holland, controller of BBC Two. “This series promises to be not just the story of her extraordinary political journey, but also an exploration of the age that produced so much of the world we live in today.”

The factual arm of BBC production and distribution business BBC Studios is making “Thatcher.”

“Whether we love it or hate it we all live in a world created by Margaret Thatcher,” said Aysha Rafaele, creative director, the Documentary Unit, BBC Studios. “This new BBC Two series will explore how the ideology that she espoused and embodied came to be the defining narrative of the last 40 years.”

