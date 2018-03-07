You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BBC Nabs Phoebe Waller-Bridge Spy Series 'Killing Eve' With Sandra Oh

CREDIT: BBC Worldwide

The BBC has picked up “Killing Eve,” the spy thriller from “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, starring Sandra Oh (“Grey’s Anatomy”). The series will air on BBC America in the U.S. starting April 8, and on both BBC One and BBC Three in the U.K. later in the year.

The British pubcaster bought the eight-part drama from Endeavor Content, which handles sales. U.K.-based Sid Gentle produced the show.

Waller-Bridge’s breakout comedy “Fleabag” also went out on BBC Three. “Killing Eve” lands at the online channel and at flagship BBC channel BBC One.

In “Killing Eve,” Oh plays a bored MI5 security officer whose desk job does not fulfill her fantasies of being a spy, but who is thrown into a cat-and-mouse game when assigned to track down a fearsome female assassin, Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer. Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter films), David Haig (“Four Weddings and a Funeral”), and Kim Bodnia (“The Bridge”) also star.

Damian Kavanagh, controller of BBC Three, said: “It is one of the most exciting series of recent times, and not only do we get to work with Phoebe again, who is a fantastic writer with a unique voice, the brilliant Jodie Comer will be back on BBC Three after her star turn in ‘Thirteen.'”

Sue Deeks, BBC head of program acquisition, described the show as “a startlingly original thriller” that is “both laugh-out-loud funny and edge-of-your-seat gripping. Phoebe Waller-Bridge has filled her new series with an array of wonderful characters brought to life by a dream cast.”

