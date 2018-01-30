BBC Proposes New Pay Framework, Says ‘No Evidence of Gender Bias’ but Issues to Address

The BBC has published a report into pay equality and proposed a new framework for determining the pay of on-air presenters, correspondents and talent. It has also proposed the introduction of a £320,000 ($449,000) salary cap for its news presenters.

The BBC said the review, which covers correspondents, presenters and on-air editors in news and news-related areas “found no evidence of gender bias in pay decision-making, but identified a number of issues in relation to pay which have resulted in anomalies that need addressing.”

PricewaterhouseCoopers compiled the report for the BBC. Corporation director general Tony Hall said: “The BBC believes in equality. No one should be paid differently because of their gender. The BBC has a special role representing Britain. That is why we need to be and want to be an exemplar on gender pay, and equal pay.

“Today’s report does not find evidence of gender bias in decision-making, but it shows that we have real and important issues to tackle, particularly in some areas of news and current affairs, and I’m determined to get it right. The plans we’re setting out today go further and are more important steps in modernizing the BBC and making it fairer.”

The U.K. pubcaster has faced a barrage of criticism since publishing the salaries of its top earning on-air talent last June, a move it had resisted and which revealed wide-ranging disparities between male and female talent.

Today it said too many pay decisions are made locally because of the absence of clear pay frameworks, there is a lack of clarity over pay decisions, and there has been a slower rate of pay progression, for both men and women, over the past decade because of a period of significant pay restraint.

Its proposed framework for pay would mean, it said, “substantial pay cuts for some men and increases for some male and female presenters,” with some men having already accepted these. Specific plans include narrower pay bands, fewer contracts and allowances, and greater transparency. “When our reforms are complete, everyone will be able to see the pay range for virtually every job in the BBC,” it said, adding it will explain the pay of every presenter earning over £150,000, especially where they do more than one role.

The move to ensure 50-50 gender representation on screen and radio will also be accelerated with changes to the on-air lineup introduced at a faster rate.

Ahead of today’s report a group of 170 women working at the BBC submitted evidence to a parliamentary Digital Culture, Media and Sport committee looking into issues around pay and equality. In a submission to the DCMS they provided evidence of alleged gender-based pay disparities and problems with reporting these, and called for an apology as well as back pay to address the pay gap.

Unions and law firms are leading separate claims on behalf of BBC employees who have grievances over pay. Former BBC China editor Carrie Gracie, who left that post for another at the BBC amid a dispute over her salary in relation to her male counterparts, is one of those taking action against the pubcaster.

Hall will appear before the DCMS committee Wednesday, and its chair, Damien Collins, told BBC Radio Tuesday that the pay problem was extensive. “It is a large group of women at the BBC who feel the BBC does not have an effective policy on equal pay… but not just on pay, on grievances around unfair contracts as well and a concern that the grievance procedure the BBC has in place are not easy to access and people have found it very difficult to seek redress,” he said. Collins added the proposals should extend beyond the best-paid news presenters to all levels, and that there is also a concern around pay for talent.

The BBC will now consult staff and unions and seek feedback on PwC’s proposals before developing a final set of proposals with legal experts.