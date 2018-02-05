BBC-Backed Producer Lookout Point Options John Updike’s ‘Rabbit’ Novels

BBC Worldwide-backed producer Lookout Point has secured the rights to John Updike’s “Rabbit”, and “Bridget Jones’s Diary” scribe Andrew Davies will adapt the series of books for TV.

No coproduction or channel partners have been announced. The “Rabbit” books follow Harry “Rabbit” Angstrom, who, fearing his best days are behind him, runs away from his wife and family in an attempt to recapture his youth. A 1970 film adaptation starred James Caan in the lead role.

“As a young man, I read ‘Rabbit, Run’ when it came out and thought: gosh, this is what life is all about,” Davies said. “I have hoped for a long time to adapt Updike’s novels and I’m thrilled to embark on this journey now.”

Faith Penhale, Joint CEO and creative director, Lookout Point added: “It is a huge honor to have won the rights and the support from the Updike estate, to bring these incredible novels to life for television.”

BBC Worldwide will distribute the series.