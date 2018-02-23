BBC Outlines Plan to Become ‘The Best Place for Women to Work’

The BBC has appointed its Scotland boss, Donalda MacKinnon, to lead a program it said aims to “sweep away any barriers to women progressing, fulfilling their ambitions and reaching the top.”

The U.K. pubcaster is under fire after publishing talent pay figures that revealed a startling gap between the earnings of its top male and female stars. A subsequent report commissioned by the BBC and conducted by PricewaterhouseCooper found “no evidence of gender bias” in determining employee salaries in the Corporation’s extensive news operation – findings rubbished by unions and some British politicians.

MacKinnon will now lead a review that covers flexible working, childcare, and training. It will also investigate the gaps and barriers holding back women at the BBC and how they should be addressed. She will deliver initial recommendations to BBC director general Tony Hall by end-June.

The BBC said staff are being encouraged to contribute “so no stone is left unturned.”

“We have a bold ambition – we want the BBC to be the best place for women to work,” MacKinnon said. “Flexible working, jobshares and development programs already make it easier for some, but by bringing in the very best new ideas from outside as well as inside the BBC, we can do even more and aim for everyone to reach their potential.”