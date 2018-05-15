BBC Buys ‘600 Bottles of Wine’ Comedy Dating Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The BBC has bought “600 Bottles of Wine,” a blog-inspired Australian shortform series “featuring friendship, terrible dating decisions and wine.” The British pubcaster will play the series on its youth-skewed online BBC Three channel.

The show is based on Grace Rouvray’s blog. The comedy series follows Claire, played by Rouvray in the show, as she re-enters the dating scene after a long-term relationship ends. As she tries to navigate her way through dates and relationships, she turns to her friends for help.

Sue Deeks, head of BBC program acquisition, and Damian Kavanagh, channel controller of BBC Three, did the deal for the Australian series. “Grace Rouvray is a fantastic new voice and her fresh, funny series will be every bit as relatable and entertaining to audiences in the UK as in Australia,” Deeks said.

The series is sold by Escapade Media and produced by Cockatoo Colab. “The flexible nature of short form content enabled us to repurpose the story in multiple formats to service different audience preferences on different platforms,” said producer Bec Bignell.

BBC Three has a strong pedigree in breakout comedy. On the channel and the BBC’s iPlayer it will be available as four 18-minute episodes. The pubcaster launches it May 27.