‘Batman’ Prequel ‘Pennyworth’ Lands Series Order at Epix

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Batman Michael Keaton
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Epix has given a series order to “Pennyworth,” a Batman prequel focusing on the early life of Bruce Wayne’s butler and surrogate father Alfred Pennyworth.

Hailing from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and “Gotham” executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, “Pennyworth” will tell the story of the title character’s time as a former special-forces officer living in London and working for Bruce Wayne’s father, Thomas Wayne. The series will not be directly related to “Gotham,” on which Pennyworth is played by Sean Pertwee, but will give a new take on the character.

Said Michael Wright, President, Epix, “As genuine fans of these classic DC characters, as well as the incredibly talented Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, we couldn’t be more excited to make Epix the home of this series. We can’t wait to work with Bruno and Danny – along with Peter Roth, Susan Rovner, Brett Paul and the team at Warner Horizon – on this fantastic origin story.”

Heller and Cannon said, “Michael and his colleagues have created the perfect venue for original storytelling, and all of us working on ‘Pennyworth’ are thrilled to be on the Epix slate.”

“Gotham” is set to end its run on  Fox with a 13-episode final season in 2018-19.

News of “Pennyworth” was first reported by the Hollywood reporter.

More TV

  • Ramin Bahrani Fahrenheit 451 Director

    Ramin Bahrani Brings Indie Cred to HBO With 'Fahrenheit 451'

    Epix has given a series order to “Pennyworth,” a Batman prequel focusing on the early life of Bruce Wayne’s butler and surrogate father Alfred Pennyworth. Hailing from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and “Gotham” executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, “Pennyworth” will tell the story of the title character’s time as a former special-forces officer […]

  • MOMMA Screening.Pictured: Scott Koondel CBS ExecutivePhoto

    CBS' Scott Koondel's Charitable Coup Earns CASA NYC Honor

    Epix has given a series order to “Pennyworth,” a Batman prequel focusing on the early life of Bruce Wayne’s butler and surrogate father Alfred Pennyworth. Hailing from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and “Gotham” executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, “Pennyworth” will tell the story of the title character’s time as a former special-forces officer […]

  • Batman Michael Keaton

    'Batman' Prequel 'Pennyworth' Lands Series Order at Epix

    Epix has given a series order to “Pennyworth,” a Batman prequel focusing on the early life of Bruce Wayne’s butler and surrogate father Alfred Pennyworth. Hailing from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and “Gotham” executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, “Pennyworth” will tell the story of the title character’s time as a former special-forces officer […]

  • TV Networks Compete With Streamers Like

    How Can Traditional TV Networks Compete With Streaming Services' Mega-Deals?

    Epix has given a series order to “Pennyworth,” a Batman prequel focusing on the early life of Bruce Wayne’s butler and surrogate father Alfred Pennyworth. Hailing from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and “Gotham” executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, “Pennyworth” will tell the story of the title character’s time as a former special-forces officer […]

  • 'The Last Ship' to End With

    'The Last Ship' to End With Season 5 at TNT

    Epix has given a series order to “Pennyworth,” a Batman prequel focusing on the early life of Bruce Wayne’s butler and surrogate father Alfred Pennyworth. Hailing from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and “Gotham” executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, “Pennyworth” will tell the story of the title character’s time as a former special-forces officer […]

  • INSIDE THE ROYAL WEDDING: HARRY AND

    Royal Wedding: TV Goes Nuts for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Nuptials

    Epix has given a series order to “Pennyworth,” a Batman prequel focusing on the early life of Bruce Wayne’s butler and surrogate father Alfred Pennyworth. Hailing from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and “Gotham” executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, “Pennyworth” will tell the story of the title character’s time as a former special-forces officer […]

  • LeLe Pons

    Internet Star Lele Pons Named Host of Televisa's 'La Voz México' Singing Competition

    Epix has given a series order to “Pennyworth,” a Batman prequel focusing on the early life of Bruce Wayne’s butler and surrogate father Alfred Pennyworth. Hailing from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and “Gotham” executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, “Pennyworth” will tell the story of the title character’s time as a former special-forces officer […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad