‘Baskets’ Renewed by FX for Season 4

FX has renewed Zach Galifianakis’ “Baskets” for a fourth season.

“Baskets continues to deliver thanks to the dream creative team led by Jonathan Krisel and Zach Galifianakis, and we couldn’t be happier to order a fourth season to air next year,” said Eric Schrier FX co-president of original programming. “Each season brings us closer to the Baskets family and their pursuit of life, love and clowning glory. Our thanks to the producers and the cast for making Baskets such a joy to watch.”

“Baskets” is exec produced by Jonathan Krisel, Galifianakis, Marc Gurvitz, Andrea Pett-Joseph, and Anna Dokoza. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Galifianakis stars in the series as twins Chip and Dale Baskets alongside Louie Anderson as Christine Baskets, and Martha Kelly as Martha. Anderson was the winner of a Primetime Emmy award in 2016 for his portrayal of Galifianakis’ characters’ mother.