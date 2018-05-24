‘Baskets’ Renewed by FX for Season 4

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Baskets renewed
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

FX has renewed Zach Galifianakis’ “Baskets” for a fourth season.

Baskets continues to deliver thanks to the dream creative team led by Jonathan Krisel and Zach Galifianakis, and we couldn’t be happier to order a fourth season to air next year,” said Eric Schrier FX co-president of original programming. “Each season brings us closer to the Baskets family and their pursuit of life, love and clowning glory. Our thanks to the producers and the cast for making Baskets such a joy to watch.”

“Baskets” is exec produced by Jonathan Krisel, Galifianakis, Marc Gurvitz, Andrea Pett-Joseph, and Anna Dokoza. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Galifianakis stars in the series as twins Chip and Dale Baskets alongside Louie Anderson as Christine Baskets, and Martha Kelly as Martha. Anderson was the winner of a Primetime Emmy award in 2016 for his portrayal of Galifianakis’ characters’ mother.

Popular on Variety

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    Emilia Clarke Thinks 'Game of Thrones' Creators Will Make 'Star Wars' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

  • Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in

    Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in the Industry: 'Change Is Not Really Polite'

More TV

  • 'Picnic at Hanging Rock' Team on

    'Picnic at Hanging Rock' Team on Novel Inspiration for Their 'Enchanted Chiller'

    FX has renewed Zach Galifianakis’ “Baskets” for a fourth season. “Baskets continues to deliver thanks to the dream creative team led by Jonathan Krisel and Zach Galifianakis, and we couldn’t be happier to order a fourth season to air next year,” said Eric Schrier FX co-president of original programming. “Each season brings us closer to […]

  • Baskets renewed

    'Baskets' Renewed by FX for Season 4

    FX has renewed Zach Galifianakis’ “Baskets” for a fourth season. “Baskets continues to deliver thanks to the dream creative team led by Jonathan Krisel and Zach Galifianakis, and we couldn’t be happier to order a fourth season to air next year,” said Eric Schrier FX co-president of original programming. “Each season brings us closer to […]

  • Checco Varese

    Checco Varese Becomes Go-to Cinematographer for Launching TV Shows

    FX has renewed Zach Galifianakis’ “Baskets” for a fourth season. “Baskets continues to deliver thanks to the dream creative team led by Jonathan Krisel and Zach Galifianakis, and we couldn’t be happier to order a fourth season to air next year,” said Eric Schrier FX co-president of original programming. “Each season brings us closer to […]

  • BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 23:

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story,' 'Coco' Composers Honored at ASCAP Screen Music Awards

    FX has renewed Zach Galifianakis’ “Baskets” for a fourth season. “Baskets continues to deliver thanks to the dream creative team led by Jonathan Krisel and Zach Galifianakis, and we couldn’t be happier to order a fourth season to air next year,” said Eric Schrier FX co-president of original programming. “Each season brings us closer to […]

  • Marlee Matlin Facetime Portrait

    Marlee Matlin Talks Trio of TV Roles: 'There's No Box I Fit Into'

    FX has renewed Zach Galifianakis’ “Baskets” for a fourth season. “Baskets continues to deliver thanks to the dream creative team led by Jonathan Krisel and Zach Galifianakis, and we couldn’t be happier to order a fourth season to air next year,” said Eric Schrier FX co-president of original programming. “Each season brings us closer to […]

  • John Wells photographed at John Wells

    John Wells' Company Finds New Digs as Industry Sees Rapid Changes

    FX has renewed Zach Galifianakis’ “Baskets” for a fourth season. “Baskets continues to deliver thanks to the dream creative team led by Jonathan Krisel and Zach Galifianakis, and we couldn’t be happier to order a fourth season to air next year,” said Eric Schrier FX co-president of original programming. “Each season brings us closer to […]

  • Movistar +, Netflix, Set Carriage Partnership

    Movistar +, Netflix Strike Carriage Partnership

    FX has renewed Zach Galifianakis’ “Baskets” for a fourth season. “Baskets continues to deliver thanks to the dream creative team led by Jonathan Krisel and Zach Galifianakis, and we couldn’t be happier to order a fourth season to air next year,” said Eric Schrier FX co-president of original programming. “Each season brings us closer to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad