Former Audience Network Exec Bart Peters Launches Big Branch Productions

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Former Audience Network executive Bart Peters has launched a new company, Big Branch Productions, set to produce original content across all genres and platforms including film, television, and live events. The company will have offices in Los Angeles and Nashville.

Peters is the former head of production and development at Audience Network.

“My vision for Big Branch Productions is to create a production company that isn’t limited to any specific genre or programming type – but encompasses a variety of content across genres, including live audience events – an approach in synch with today’s ever expanding TV and film landscape,” said Peters. “I love the opportunity to bring the full extent of my experience as a television executive, producer and director to the projects that Big Branch develops. I look forward to partnering with old and new friends within the creative community and produce innovative programming that has global appeal.”

Big Branch Productions enters the market with a programming slate that includes: “Super Saturday Night with JLo,” which aired prior to Super Bowl LII on Audience Network; “Audience Music,” Audience Network’s Friday night concert series; and the Audience Network comedy series “Loudermilk.” The company is also in development on unscripted show “The Sneaker Game” and scripted projects “Dry Hopping” and “Cop Shit.”

