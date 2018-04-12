You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Barry,’ ‘Silicon Valley’ Renewed at HBO

HBO has renewed the comedies “Barry” and “Silicon Valley.”

“While ‘Barry’ has delighted audiences with its deft interplay of comedy and drama, ‘Silicon Valley’ remains as brilliantly and frighteningly prescient as ever,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “We’re thrilled that these two smart, funny shows are returning for another season.”

Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Barry” lauched its first season on March 25. Hader stars in the title role as a depressed, low-rent hitman from the Midwest who finds himself drawn into a community of acting students while on a hit job in LA. He wants to start a new life, but his criminal past won’t let him walk away.

Season 1 of “Barry” also starred Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Carrigan, and Paula Newsome. Berg and Hader also serve as executive producers, with Aida Rodgers and Emily Heller producing. Liz Sarnoff is consulting producer.

“Silicon Valley” returned for its eight-episode fifth season also on March 25. The show takes a comic look at the modern-day epicenter of the high-tech gold rush, where the people most qualified to succeed are the least capable of handling success.

Season 5 was the first not to feature T.J. Miller, who departed at the end of Season 4. The series stars Thomas Middleditch, Josh Brener, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Amanda Crew, Zach Woods, and Matt Ross.

The series was created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler, and Dave Krinsky. Judge and Berg executive produce along with Clay Tarver, Michael Rotenberg, Tom Lassally, Jim Kleverweis, and Jamie Babbit. Anthony King, Graham Wagner, and Ron Weiner are co-executive producers. Carrie Kemper, Carson Mell, Jonathan Dotan, Todd Silverstein and Josh Lieb are consulting producers.

