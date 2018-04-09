Banijay Rights Partners With Deepak Dhar to Launch Banijay Asia

Banijay Rights has partnered with Deepak Dhar to launch Banijay Asia, the company announced Monday.

The new operation, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Banijay and Dhar, aims to expand Banijay’s presence in India and South East Asia. It will produce scripted and non-scripted content across multiple genres including digital and film.

As both founder and CEO of Banijay Asia, Dhar will head the new business, leading content strategies, partnerships and alliances across the region, with a central focus on India. He stepped down as managing director of Endemol Shine India in December last year having previously held key positions at Star TV, Channel V and MTV.

“Creating innovative and engaging content has been a passion for me and I am always on a lookout for challenging opportunities,” said Dhar in a statement. “Creating a strong foundation in South East Asia is the next crucial step for [Banijay Group] and I am excited to be helming this move.”

Banijay also announced Monday that it had licensed a package of more than 65 hours of programming of U.S. arts network Ovation. The deal includes two seasons each of Story Vault Films’ “Portrait Artist of the Year” (pictured) and “Landscape Artists of the Year,” originally produced for Sky Arts in the U.K.

Ovation has also taken U.S. rights to scripted crime drama “The Pinkertons.” The Rosetta Media and Buffalo Gal Pictures production runs 22 45-minute episodes. It tells the story of the Pinkertons, the most feared law enforcement organisation in the U.S., following its founder, his son and America’s first female detective as they solve crimes throughout the wild west of the 1860s.