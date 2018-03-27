Banff World Media Festival Announces Speaker Lineup

The Banff World Media Festival announced its lineup of speakers on Tuesday from NBCUniversal, which is being honored as the 2018 Company of Distinction at the event.

Keynote speakers at the festival, held June 10-13 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Canada, will include chairman of NBC entertainment Robert Greenblatt and chairman of global distribution and international for NBCUniversal Kevin MacLellan. Panelists were also announced, featuring Meredith Ahr, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio; Deirdre Brennan, general manager of Universal Kids for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment; Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Universal Television; Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment; Luis Silberwasser, president of Telemundo Networks; Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment; and Jeff Wachtel, president of international studios for NBCU.

“We’re delighted to welcome Bob and Kevin and such an extensive lineup of senior NBCUniversal executives to the festival to mark this year’s Company of Distinction honors,” Jenn Kuzmyk, executive director of the Banff World Media Festival, said in a statement.  “As some of the most influential television executives of the past decade, this group’s extensive knowledge of broadcast television and insight on key industry trends will no doubt inspire us in what are sure to be compelling and thought-provoking sessions.”

Now in its 39th year, Banff brings leaders of the evolving media industry together to collaborate on creative and business objectives, allowing for co-production and co-venture partners.

