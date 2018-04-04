You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bad Robot Hires Fox's Rachel Rusch as SVP of Television

Rachel Rusch Bad Robot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rachel Rusch

Bad Robot has hired Rachel Rusch as the company’s new senior vice president of television.

In her new role, Rusch will help develop new original programming and work across Bad Robot’s slate of current projects in development and production, including the upcoming series “Castle Rock” on Hulu and “Lovecraft Country” on HBO. She will report to Ben Stephenson, Bad Robot’s head of television.

“I’m really excited that Rachel is joining the Bad Robot TV department,” Stephenson said. “We’ve got loads of big plans for the future, and Rachel’s experience, taste and relationships with writers are second to none.”

Rusch most recently served as vice president of event series for Fox Broadcasting Company, where she oversaw limited series and live events including “Shots Fired,” “Prison Break,” ‘The X-Files,” and “Wayward Pines,” as well as the hit musical event “Grease: Live” and the upcoming live staging of “Rent.” Before her move to Fox Broadcasting Company, Rusch was the director of development for Fabrik Entertainment, where she oversaw the production process for the Amazon drama series “Bosch.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join this spectacular team, at what is truly one of the most imaginative companies around,” said Rusch. “I look forward to seeing just how far we can all go together in telling stories that spark the same kind of inspiration and excitement in our audiences that we feel in making it.”

Prior to Fabrik, Rusch spent five years at Fox Television Studios, where she oversaw development and production on FX’s “The Americans,” “The Killing” for AMC/Netflix, and USA’s “White Collar” and “Sirens.”

She received her M.F.A. and D.F.A. in dramaturgy and dramatic criticism from the Yale School of Drama, and graduated cum laude with a B.A. in English from Yale University.

