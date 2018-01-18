‘Bad Boys’-Inspired Series Starring Gabrielle Union Scores NBC Pilot Order

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gabrielle Union
CREDIT: Brian To/REX/Shutterstock

The untitled drama series based on Gabrielle Union’s “Bad Boys” character has been ordered to pilot at NBC.

Union will star as Syd Burnett, her character from “Bad Boys 2.” In the show, she has left the DEA and now has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective. She’s partnered with Nancy McKenna, a working mom who can’t help but look at Syd’s freedom with some grass-is-greener envy. These two have totally different lifestyles and approaches, but they both are at the top of their fields. Union will also executive produce in addition to starring.

The project had received a pilot production commitment at the network in October.

It will be written and executive produced by Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, who previously worked together on NBC’s “The Blacklist.” Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the “Bad Boys” films, will executive produce along with Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone, Doug Belgrad. Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, Primary Wave Entertainment, and 2.0 Entertainment.

Union and LeBron James are also set as executive producers on a project in development at ABC called “White Dave,” which is based on the life of series creator David E. Talbert.

More TV

  • The Walking Dead Season 7 Mid

    Frank Darabont Sues AMC Again in 'Walking Dead' Pay Dispute

    The untitled drama series based on Gabrielle Union’s “Bad Boys” character has been ordered to pilot at NBC. Union will star as Syd Burnett, her character from “Bad Boys 2.” In the show, she has left the DEA and now has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective. She’s partnered with […]

  • 'Party of Five' Reboot Scores Put

    'Party of Five' Reboot Scores Put Pilot Order at Freeform

    The untitled drama series based on Gabrielle Union’s “Bad Boys” character has been ordered to pilot at NBC. Union will star as Syd Burnett, her character from “Bad Boys 2.” In the show, she has left the DEA and now has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective. She’s partnered with […]

  • Gabrielle Carteris SAG AFRA PRESIDENT

    SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris Talks State of the Union

    The untitled drama series based on Gabrielle Union’s “Bad Boys” character has been ordered to pilot at NBC. Union will star as Syd Burnett, her character from “Bad Boys 2.” In the show, she has left the DEA and now has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective. She’s partnered with […]

  • Gabrielle Union

    'Bad Boys'-Inspired Series Starring Gabrielle Union Scores NBC Pilot Order

    The untitled drama series based on Gabrielle Union’s “Bad Boys” character has been ordered to pilot at NBC. Union will star as Syd Burnett, her character from “Bad Boys 2.” In the show, she has left the DEA and now has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective. She’s partnered with […]

  • 9-1-1: Aisha Hinds in the "Next

    TV Ratings: '9-1-1' Builds Big on 'X-Files' Lead-In

    The untitled drama series based on Gabrielle Union’s “Bad Boys” character has been ordered to pilot at NBC. Union will star as Syd Burnett, her character from “Bad Boys 2.” In the show, she has left the DEA and now has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective. She’s partnered with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad