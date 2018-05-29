‘Bachelorette’ Frontrunner ‘Liked’ Instagram Posts Mocking Parkland Students, Trans People

On Monday night’s premiere of “The Bachelorette,” Garrett Yrigoyen set himself as a frontrunner for Becca Kufrin‘s affections, receiving the first impression rose after a charming entrance in a family-friendly minivan.

While Yrigoyen was winning over Kufrin onscreen, the Huffington Post reported that the suitor has a history of liking posts on Instagram that mock Parkland high school students, liberal women, trans people, and undocumented immigrants. He has since deleted the account, which was made private on May 24, but not before former “Bachelor” contestant Ashley Spivey posted screenshots of his social media activity to Twitter.

The screenshots show that Yrigoyen has liked numerous memes and posts from conservative political pundits, including Tomi Lahren, which include comments about the appearances of women, throwing immigrant children over border walls, and suggestions that Parkland student David Hogg is a crisis actor.

This is not the first time that “The Bachelorette” has dealt with social media issues stemming from one of its contestants. Lee Garrett, a suitor on Rachel Lindsay’s season, was found to have a history of racist and sexist tweets. In that instance, Garrett’s comments were addressed publicly on the show, and it is unclear if Yrigoyen’s will also be brought up during the season.

“Bachelor” contestants are famously not allowed to check their phones or be on social media while on the show, so it is likely Kufrin did not know about Yrigoyen’s activity. Kufrin has been a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton and women’s movements, including the Women’s March.

ABC did not respond to Variety‘s request for comment.