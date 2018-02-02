‘Bachelor’ Contestant Was Reported Missing After Being Phone-Less During Show’s Filming

In what may be the most dramatic mix-up ever, “The Bachelor” contestant Rebekah Martinez — or Bekah M., as she’s known on the show — was reported missing in November by her mother. At the time, Martinez was still filming on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season, where the show’s production team requires that contestants hand over their phones.

The erroneous missing person’s report was discovered this week, when North Coast Journal posted on its Facebook page asking if readers recognized any of the 35 people listed as missing from Humboldt County on the California Department of Justice website.

Some online pointed out that one of the people was Martinez, who is currently getting national attention as one of Luyendyk’s frontrunners, despite their 14-year age difference. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office removed Martinez, 22, from the missing persons list after contacting her and confirming she was not missing.

The paper reported that it was Martinez’s mother who reported her absence on Nov. 18, after having not heard from her since Nov. 12. The “Bachelor” contestant had recently moved to Humboldt County to work on a marijuana farm, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 17, Martinez had posted on her Instagram “HI ALL I’m giving up my phone and social media for the next several weeks, so if you need to contact me, welll… tough luck!” She next posted on Nov. 22, four days after she was reported missing.

On Tuesday, Martinez tweeted a response to The Journal‘s story, writing “MOM. How many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor??” She later joked, “Honestly the scariest thing about this story is that my efforts to conceal The Worst Drivers License Photo Of All Time have been thwarted” and tweeted a photo of herself on a milk carton.

MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor?? https://t.co/iYnxQCIZBt — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018

honestly the scariest thing about this story is that my efforts to conceal The Worst Drivers License Photo Of All Time have been thwarted https://t.co/z0venho66p — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018