TV Ratings: 'Bachelor: After the Final Rose' Holds Steady on Tuesday

Becca Kufrin The Bachelorette
The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” on Tuesday night was approximately even with Monday’s season finale in the Nielsen ratings.

Airing from 8-10 p.m. on ABC, “The Bachelor” averaged a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.7 million viewers, compared to the 2.2 and 7.9 million it drew on Monday night. Monday night also set new season highs in both measures for the ABC reality dating series.

Later on ABC, the season finale of “Kevin Probably Saves the World” drew a 0.7 and 2.6 million viewers, up by double digits in both measures from last week.

On NBC, “The Voice” (2.1, 9.9 million) was down slightly from last Tuesday’s episode, as was “This Is Us” (2.2, 8.8 million). “Chicago Med” (1.4, 7.1 million) was even at 10.

For CBS, “NCIS” (1.4, 12.8 million) was up in the demo and was the most-watched show of the night. “Bull” (1.1, 10 million) and “NCIS: New Orleans” (0.9, 8.3 million) were even.

On Fox, “Lethal Weapon” (1.0, 3.98 million) was even, while “LA to Vegas” (0.7, 2.1 million) was down slightly in total viewers. “The Mick” (0.6, 1.7 million) was even.

On The CW, “The Flash” (0.7, 2 million) was even, while “Black Lightning” (0.5, 1.5 million) was down slightly in total viewers.

NBC topped the night in the demo with a 1.9 but finished second in total viewers with 8.6 million. ABC was second in the demo with a 1.7 but third in total viewers with 5.99 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 1.2 but first in viewers with 10.4 million. Fox was fourth overall with a 0.8 and 2.9 million. The CW averaged a 0.6 and 1.7 million.

