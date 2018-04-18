You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ATX Television Festival Adds ‘Station 19,’ ‘Genius’ and ‘Younger’ to Programming Lineup

Danielle Turchiano

Screenings and panel events for ABC’s “Station 19,” National Geographic’s “Genius,” and TV Land’s “Younger” are heading to the seventh annual ATX Television Festival.

ABC and Shondaland’s “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff “Station 19” will host a screening of its premiere episode at the festival along with a Q&A panel featuring cast members Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George, as well as creator and executive producer Stacy McKee and casting director Linda Lowy.

The second season of National Geographic’s historical anthology drama “Genius,” which looks at artist Pablo Picasso, will host a panel with the show’s creative team, including director, showrunner and executive producer Ken Biller; hair and make-up designer Davina LaMont; costume designer Sonu Mishra; cinematographer and director Mathias Herndl and production designer Arv Greywal.

Younger” will return to ATX, this time with a first look at the second episode of the fifth season, as well as a panel discussion with creator and executive producer Darren Star and cast members Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis.

Additionally, panelists for HBO’s “Sharp Objects” opening night event have been announced to be series star and executive producer Amy Adams, director and executive producer Jean-Marc Vallee, shworunner and executive producer Marti Noxon and author, executive producer and writer Gillian Flynn. They will take place in a discussion about the new adaptation with Blumhouse founder, CEO and executive producer Jason Blum, president of Global Scripted Programming at EOne Television Pancho Mansfield and executive vice president of HBO programming David Levine. Series executive producers Jessica Rhoades, Nathan Ross and Gregg Fienberg will also be in attendance.

The previously announced panel for “Condor” has also added panelists — director and producer Lawrence Trilling, and cast members Leem Lubany, Katherine Cunningham, Kristen Hager and Kristoffer Polaha.

The seventh annual ATX Television Festival will take place June 7-10 in Austin, Texas. Other recently announced programming includes a “Felicity” reunion, sneak peek at “Mayans MC” and sneak peek at “Castle Rock.”

