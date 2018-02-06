‘Queen Sugar,’ ‘The Bold Type,’ ‘Drunk History’ Among Programming Announced for ATX Television Festival Season 7

The ATX Television Festival has announced a wave of panels and programming for its seventh year of the annual event.

Blown Deadline producing partners David Simon and Nina K. Noble, who are celebrating two decades of groundbreaking HBO series together (including “The Wire,” “Treme,” “Generation Kill” and “The Deuce”), will take part in a panel with veteran cast member Clarke Peters, as well as additional creatives and cast, to discuss their long partnership and various series through the years.

OWN will host two screenings and Q&As — for original series “Queen Sugar” and “Love Is___”. “Queen Sugar,” returns for its third season this summer comes from Ava DuVernay, while “Love Is___” comes from Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil. However, cast and producers for these panels have not yet been announced.

Paramount Network will host a screening and Q&A for its upcoming series “American Woman,” from executive producer Josh Wells, with cast members Alicia Silverstone, Mena Suvari, Jennifer Bartels, and co-executive producer Kyle Richards.

Comedy Central brings “Drunk History” back to the festival, this time with an interactive panel featuring creator and host Derek Waters and special guests from the show who will be announced at a later date. They will also provide an early look at the remainder of the fifth season.

AT&T Audience Network will host a screening and Q&A for new spy thriller “Condor.” The series is based on the novel “Six Days of the Condor” by James Grady and screenplay “Three Days of the Condor” by Lorenzo Semple Jr. and David Rayfiel. The show follows young CIA analyst (Max Irons) after he stumbles onto a terrible but brilliant plan that threatens the lives of millions. The panelists will be announced at a later date.

Freeform is putting together a panel called “Evolution of Millennial Programming,” which will be a conversation with programming executives and show creators about the network’s push to bridge the generational gap between Millennial and Generation Z viewers through an inclusive slate of series such as “The Bold Type,” “grown-ish,” “The Fosters,” “Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger” and more. In addition, Freeform will also present a premiere screening and Q&A for the second season of “The Bold Type.” Attending cast and producers will be announced at a later date.

Coming to the festival for the first time as panelists are writers/actors/comedians Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher of the original Seeso comedy “Take My Wife,” who will be apart of to-be-named panel discussions and programming.

A special screening of the independent pilot “Everyone is Doing Great,” followed by a Q&A with writer/director/actor James Lafferty and writer/actor Stephen Colletti, will be held, as well. The duo will discuss their decision to take a non-traditional approach to producing and shopping the series. The pilot is a half-hour comedy, from executive producers Ian & Eshom Nelms, Michelle Lang and Johnny Derango, and follows struggling actors Seth (Colletti) and Jeremy (Lafferty), who enjoyed relative success from “Eternal,” a fictional hit television vampire drama but five years later, are trying to reclaim their previous level of success and relevance, while awkwardly navigating the perils of life and love amidst a humorously painful coming of age.

This year, the ATX Television Festival will take place June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.