ATX Television Festival Announces Panels with Emmy Rossum, Frankie Shaw, Robert and Michelle King

ATX Television Festival announced Thursday another wave of programming for its seventh year of the festival.

Joining the festival’s line-up a screening of the second season finale of IFC’s “Brockmire.” In addition, executive producer and star Hank Azaria will be in attendance for a panel discussion alongside writer-executive producer Joel Church-Cooper and cast member Tyrel Jackson Williams.

Robert and Michelle King will take part in an “in-depth conversation” panel, discussing their creative partnership and collaboration on the three series they created for CBS and CBS All Access (“The Good Wife,” “BrainDead” and “The Good Fight”). The Kings will also join other panel conversations, which will be announced at a later date.

And Showtime will present “Storytelling with Tenacity,” a panel featuring the powerhouse women in front of and behind the camera on a handful of their series. Frankie Shaw, the creator, director, executive producer and star of “SMILF” will attend, as will Sarah Treem, who created and executive produces “The Affair” and Emmy Rossum, star and sometime director of “Shameless.” The women on this panel will discuss their various roles on their respective shows and the ways in which they are working to move the industry forward.

This wave of programming joins the previously announced opening night premiere of HBO’s “Sharp Objects,” as well as screenings and panels for shows that include “Take My Wife,” “The Bold Type,” “Queen Sugar,” “Love Is___” and Blown Deadline.

“Queen Sugar’s” panel will include executive producer Kat Candler and cast members Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe. The panel for “Love Is___” will include creators and executive producers Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil and stars Will Catlett and Michele Weaver.

This year’s ATX Television Festival will take place June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.