ATX Television Festival Adds ‘American Vandal,’ ‘Get Shorty,’ ‘Claws’ to 2018 Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix’s “American Vandal,” EPIX’s “Get Shorty” and TNT’s “Claws” are joining the list of programming heading to Austin, Texas this June for the ATX Television Festival’s seventh annual event, Variety has learned exclusively.

The creative team behind “American Vandal” — including co-creator and executive producer Dan Perrault, co-creator-executive producer-director Tony Yacenda, showrunner-executive producer Dan Lagana, and Funny or Die’s vice president of long-form content who is also an executive producer on the show Joe Farrell — will appear on a panel titled “American Vandal: Orchestrating the Perfect (Un)True Crime.” The discussion will focus on an in-depth look at the series from pitch to development to surprise hit and also explore the true crime that influenced the series’ take on the genre.

EPIX will host a screening and panel of the second season premiere of their Hollywood mob dramedy “Get Shorty.” Creator Davey Holmes, producing director Adam Arkin and cast members Chris O’Dowd and Lidia Porto will be in attendance on the panel.

TNT will bring a sneak peek at the second season premeire of their own dramedy “Claws,” followed by a discussion with series creator and executive producer Eliot Laurence, showrunner-executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois and stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes and Dean Norris.

These programs join the previously announced lineup, which also includes the opening night premiere screening of HBO’s “Sharp Objects,” screenings and panels for series such as “Queen Sugar,” “Love Is___,” “The Bold Type” and creator-based panels with the Blown Deadline team, “The Good Fight” creators Robert and Michelle King and the women of Showtime.

ATX Television Festival season 7 takes place June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.