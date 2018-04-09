‘Arrow’ Adds Colton Haynes as Series Regular for Season 7

Colton Haynes is returning to “Arrow” — again.

After appearing for a two-episode arc as a guest star in the current sixth season of the CW superhero drama, the network has announced his return for the following year. Only this time, he has been upped to series regular status.

“I could not be happier to return to my role as Roy Harper alongside my ‘Arrow’ family,” Haynes said.

Haynes first appeared in the 15th episode of the debut season of the show but was invited back as a series regular for the second and third seasons. He popped back up as a guest star in one episode in season 4 before returning for the 15th and 16th episodes of season 6.

When his character of Roy Harper departed in season 6 (in the episode entitled “The Thanatos Guild”), he left with original cast member Willa Holland. The duo went in search of three newly revealed Lazarus Pits around the world, on a mission to destroy them.

While the executive producers released a statement expressing their excitement at welcoming Haynes back to “Arrow” once again, there was no mention of Holland’s status for season 7.

“While we’ve always enjoyed Colton’s returns to the show, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him return as a proper series regular, and we’re very excited about all the creative opportunities Roy Harper’s return affords us,” they said.

The CW also declined to comment on Holland’s future with the show.

The CW recently renewed 10 series, including “Arrow,” for the 2018-19 television season.