Katrina Law Returns to ‘Arrow’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Nyssa Al Ghul is headed back to Star City. Katrina Law is returning to “Arrow” for a single episode later this year.

“In an unforgettable episode that will change ‘Arrow’ forever, Katrina Law returns as the Daughter of the Demon, Nyssa Al Ghul,” executive producers Wendy Mericle and Marc Guggenheim said. “Nyssa comes to Star City to warn of an impending danger that will threaten everything we know and love.”

Law has appeared in a number of episodes in the show since first showing up halfway through Season 2. Nyssa was last seen in the show’s season five finale forming an unlikely alliance with Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Slade Wilson (Manu Bennett) to help the Emerald Archer save his friends and family from Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra). She will appear in episode 16 of Season 6, titled “The Thanatos Guild.”

Nyssa Al Ghul isn’t the only familiar face popping back up in Star City this season. Colton Haynes — who plays Roy Harper a.k.a Arsenal — is returning once again for a short arc.

Law has kept plenty busy between stints on “Arrow.” She appeared in the 2017 horror film “Darkness Rising” and will star alongside Sean Bean and Ryan Kwanten later this year in the Crackle drama “The Oath.”

“Arrow” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on the CW.