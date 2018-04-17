‘Arrow’ Promotes Beth Schwartz to Showrunner for Season 7

Beth Schwartz has been named the new showrunner of “Arrow” for the show’s upcoming seventh season, Variety has confirmed.

Marc Guggenheim, one of the co-showrunners of the CW-DC series, will transition into the role of executive consultant on both “Arrow” and fellow DC show “Legends of Tomorrow.” Fellow co-showrunner Wendy Mericle will exit “Arrow” at the end of Season 6. Phil Klemmer, who is co-showrunner on “Legends of Tomorrow” with Guggenheim, will now be the sole showrunner on that series for its upcoming fourth season.

Schwartz has been with “Arrow” since Season 1, serving as a writer. She has gone on to write two dozen episodes since. She became a co-producer in the show’s fourth season and most recently served as a co-executive producer beginning in Season 5. She has also served as a consulting producer and writer on “Legends of Tomorrow.” Her other writing credits include “Hart of Dixie” and “Brothers & Sisters.”

The CW announced earlier this month that all of its DC shows would be renewed. The network currently airs five DC shows, with the most recent, “Black Lightning,” debuting back in January. That show is currently one of CW’s highest-rated originals behind only fellow DC show “The Flash” and perennial favorite “Supernatural.”