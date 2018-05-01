‘Arrested Development’ Season 4 Gets a Remixed Rerelease

“Arrested Development” is returning to Netflix on May 4 — but not with its new season quite yet.

Instead, as series creator Mitch Hurwitz announced through the show’s Twitter page, the fourth season will be rereleased, “remixed” as a more traditional 22 episode season with its storylines interwoven and each episode, therefore, featuring A, B, and C plots.

“The original season four of ‘Arrested Development’ on Netflix, as some of you know, experimented with a Rashomon-style of storytelling — with each episode dedicated to the adventure of one member of the Bluth family,” Hurwitz wrote. “The goal was that by the end of the season a unified story of cause and effect would emerge for the viewer — full of surprises about how the Bluths were responsible for most of the misery they had endured.”

Hurwitz likened that experience to eating “some toast, then some bacon — maybe a sliced tomato followed by some turkey” which amounted to a realization that you had just had a deconstructed BLT.

However, between that season’s release and the upcoming fifth season, Hurwitz took the time to recut the story and that new version, entitled “Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences” is what will stream Friday, May 4th.

Hurwitz also shared that the fifth season is still scheduled to hit Netflix “soon.”

See Hurwitz’s announcement below: