You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Arrested Development’ Season 4 Gets a Remixed Rerelease

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Arrested Development
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Arrested Development” is returning to Netflix on May 4 — but not with its new season quite yet.

Instead, as series creator Mitch Hurwitz announced through the show’s Twitter page, the fourth season will be rereleased, “remixed” as a more traditional 22 episode season with its storylines interwoven and each episode, therefore, featuring A, B, and C plots.

“The original season four of ‘Arrested Development’ on Netflix, as some of you know, experimented with a Rashomon-style of storytelling — with each episode dedicated to the adventure of one member of the Bluth family,” Hurwitz wrote. “The goal was that by the end of the season a unified story of cause and effect would emerge for the viewer — full of surprises about how the Bluths were responsible for most of the misery they had endured.”

Hurwitz likened that experience to eating “some toast, then some bacon — maybe a sliced tomato followed by some turkey” which amounted to a realization that you had just had a deconstructed BLT.

However, between that season’s release and the upcoming fifth season, Hurwitz took the time to recut the story and that new version, entitled “Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences” is what will stream Friday, May 4th.

Hurwitz also shared that the fifth season is still scheduled to hit Netflix “soon.”

See Hurwitz’s announcement below:

More TV

  • Arrested Development

    'Arrested Development' Season 4 Gets a Remixed Rerelease

    “Arrested Development” is returning to Netflix on May 4 — but not with its new season quite yet. Instead, as series creator Mitch Hurwitz announced through the show’s Twitter page, the fourth season will be rereleased, “remixed” as a more traditional 22 episode season with its storylines interwoven and each episode, therefore, featuring A, B, […]

  • DEAR WHITE PEOPLE

    Logan Browning on Why ‘Dear White People’ is ‘PBS For Netflix’

    “Arrested Development” is returning to Netflix on May 4 — but not with its new season quite yet. Instead, as series creator Mitch Hurwitz announced through the show’s Twitter page, the fourth season will be rereleased, “remixed” as a more traditional 22 episode season with its storylines interwoven and each episode, therefore, featuring A, B, […]

  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sandra Day O'Connor Limited Series in the Works From Alyssa Milano, Nina Tassler, Denise Di Novi (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Arrested Development” is returning to Netflix on May 4 — but not with its new season quite yet. Instead, as series creator Mitch Hurwitz announced through the show’s Twitter page, the fourth season will be rereleased, “remixed” as a more traditional 22 episode season with its storylines interwoven and each episode, therefore, featuring A, B, […]

  • vida TV Show Lionsgate

    TV Review: 'Vida'

    “Arrested Development” is returning to Netflix on May 4 — but not with its new season quite yet. Instead, as series creator Mitch Hurwitz announced through the show’s Twitter page, the fourth season will be rereleased, “remixed” as a more traditional 22 episode season with its storylines interwoven and each episode, therefore, featuring A, B, […]

  • The cast of HEATHERS from l

    Paramount Network Sets New 'Heathers' Premiere Date

    “Arrested Development” is returning to Netflix on May 4 — but not with its new season quite yet. Instead, as series creator Mitch Hurwitz announced through the show’s Twitter page, the fourth season will be rereleased, “remixed” as a more traditional 22 episode season with its storylines interwoven and each episode, therefore, featuring A, B, […]

  • ‘Cobra Kai’ Bosses Discuss Returning to

    ‘Cobra Kai’ Bosses Discuss Returning to ‘The Karate Kid’ Universe

    “Arrested Development” is returning to Netflix on May 4 — but not with its new season quite yet. Instead, as series creator Mitch Hurwitz announced through the show’s Twitter page, the fourth season will be rereleased, “remixed” as a more traditional 22 episode season with its storylines interwoven and each episode, therefore, featuring A, B, […]

  • DANCING WITH THE STARS: ATHLETES -

    TV Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars' Opens Low

    “Arrested Development” is returning to Netflix on May 4 — but not with its new season quite yet. Instead, as series creator Mitch Hurwitz announced through the show’s Twitter page, the fourth season will be rereleased, “remixed” as a more traditional 22 episode season with its storylines interwoven and each episode, therefore, featuring A, B, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad