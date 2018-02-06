You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in Western Series ‘Outrider’ At Amazon

Arnold Schwarzenegger will star in and executive produce an event series currently in the works at AmazonVariety has confirmed.

The series is a Western titled “Outrider.” It will follow a deputy in Oklahoma Indian Territory in the late 1800s. The deputy is tasked by a notorious judge with apprehending a legendary outlaw in the wilderness. The deputy is forced to partner with a ruthless Federal Marshall (Schwarzenegger) to make sure justice is properly served.

Should the project move forward, it would mark Schwarzenegger’s first regular role in a television series. He has previously appeared as himself on numerous television shows, and hosted one season of “The New Celebrity Apprentice” on NBC.

Trey Callaway and Mark Montgomery will write and executive produce, with Mace Neufeld also executive producing alongside Schwarzenegger. Callaway was most recently a writer and executive producer on Fox’s “APB,” and has previously worked on shows including “Rush Hour,” “CSI: NY,” and “Mercy Point,” the last of which he created. Neufeld is also an executive producer on the upcoming Amazon series “Jack Ryan,” which stars John Krasinski in the title role.

Schwarzenegger is repped by CAA and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman. Callaway is repped by CAA, Rain Management Group, and Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Austen, Mandelbaum, Morris & Klein.

Deadline first reported this news.

