Apple Developing ‘Are You Sleeping’ Starring Octavia Spencer

Danielle Turchiano

Octavia Spencer
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Apple is developing a new original drama series entitled “Are You Sleeping,” starring Octavia Spencer.

Created and written by Nichelle Tramble Spellman, the series will be produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Chernin Ent/Endeavor Content.

The series is based on Kathleen Barber’s novel of the same name, which gives a glimpse into the obsession with true crime podcasts and “challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.” Sarah Koenig, the creator and producer behind true crime podcast “Serial,” will consult on the series.

“Are You Sleeping” is the second project Apple has teamed with Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine on so far. In November 2017 the streamer ordered its first scripted series “Amazing Stories,” a drama set behind-the-scenes of a network morning talk show, from Hello Sunshine. (Witherspoon is also set to star alongside Jennifer Aniston in “Amazing Stories.”)

“Are You Sleeping” is executive produced by Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, and Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo for Chernin Ent., alongside Spencer and Tramble.

