Apple Orders Sci-Fi Drama ‘See’

Apple has given a straight-to-series order to “See,” a science fiction drama from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight. Francis Lawrence is set to direct.

The project, set in the far future, hails from the joint venture between Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. Knight and Lawrence will serve as executive producers alongside Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Kristen Campo.

“See” is the fourth scripted series ordered by Apple since the launch of the tech giant’s new video-content arm under former Sony Pictures Television executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg. The order comes as Apple continues its push into original programming. Most recently, the company announced it is developing a drama series based on the book “Are You Sleeping” with Octavia Spencer set to star and with Reese Witherspoon and Chernin Entertainment producing.

Witherspoon is also set to star in and produce a drama for Apple alongside Jennifer Aniston set in the behind-the-scenes world of a television morning show.

Apple is also set to debut a reboot of the classic anthology series “Amazing Stories”that hails from Steven Spielberg and Bryan Fuller. They have also given a series order to a sci-fi drama about the global space race from Ronald D. Moore, the showrunner of “Outlander.”

Deadline first reported the series order.