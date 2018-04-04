Apple Sets Showrunner Shuffle on Morning Show Drama, Nabs Kerry Ehrin in Overall Deal

Apple is shuffling showrunners on its much-anticipated morning show drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Drama veteran Kerry Ehrin (“Bates Motel”) is expected to take the helm of the series, produced by the startup Media Res. Jay Carson had been on board as creator and showrunner but he has parted ways with the project over creative differences. Apple is in the midst of closing an overall deal with Ehrin.

The untitled morning show drama marks Apple’s first major swing in the premium drama arena. The tech giant’s fledgling video arm in November set a massive two-season, 20-episode deal with Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res banner.

