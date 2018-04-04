Apple Sets Showrunner Shuffle on Morning Show Drama, Nabs Kerry Ehrin in Overall Deal

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kerry Ehrin
CREDIT: Courtesy of Kerry Ehrin

Apple is shuffling showrunners on its much-anticipated morning show drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Drama veteran Kerry Ehrin (“Bates Motel”) is expected to take the helm of the series, produced by the startup Media Res. Jay Carson had been on board as creator and showrunner but he has parted ways with the project over creative differences. Apple is in the midst of closing an overall deal with Ehrin.

The untitled morning show drama marks Apple’s first major swing in the premium drama arena. The tech giant’s fledgling video arm in November set a massive two-season, 20-episode deal with Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res banner.

More to come

 

More TV

  • Kerry Ehrin

    Apple Sets Showrunner Shuffle on Morning Show Drama, Nabs Kerry Ehrin in Overall Deal

    Apple is shuffling showrunners on its much-anticipated morning show drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Drama veteran Kerry Ehrin (“Bates Motel”) is expected to take the helm of the series, produced by the startup Media Res. Jay Carson had been on board as creator and showrunner but he has parted ways with the project […]

  • SAG-AFTRA Investigating Ad Companies Scamming Members

    SAG-AFTRA Investigating Ad Companies That May Be Scamming Members

    Apple is shuffling showrunners on its much-anticipated morning show drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Drama veteran Kerry Ehrin (“Bates Motel”) is expected to take the helm of the series, produced by the startup Media Res. Jay Carson had been on board as creator and showrunner but he has parted ways with the project […]

  • Anthony Hemingway

    TV News Roundup: Anthony Hemingway to Direct 'The Purge' Series Premiere

    Apple is shuffling showrunners on its much-anticipated morning show drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Drama veteran Kerry Ehrin (“Bates Motel”) is expected to take the helm of the series, produced by the startup Media Res. Jay Carson had been on board as creator and showrunner but he has parted ways with the project […]

  • Villanova Michigan NCAA Basketball Championship Game

    NCAA Championship Game Viewership Drops 28% From 2017

    Apple is shuffling showrunners on its much-anticipated morning show drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Drama veteran Kerry Ehrin (“Bates Motel”) is expected to take the helm of the series, produced by the startup Media Res. Jay Carson had been on board as creator and showrunner but he has parted ways with the project […]

  • Stranger Things Season 2

    'Stranger Things' Creators Accused of Plagiarizing From 'Montauk' Short Film

    Apple is shuffling showrunners on its much-anticipated morning show drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Drama veteran Kerry Ehrin (“Bates Motel”) is expected to take the helm of the series, produced by the startup Media Res. Jay Carson had been on board as creator and showrunner but he has parted ways with the project […]

  • NATIONAL TREASURE: KIRI - Episode 1

    TV Review: 'National Treasure: Kiri' on Hulu

    Apple is shuffling showrunners on its much-anticipated morning show drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Drama veteran Kerry Ehrin (“Bates Motel”) is expected to take the helm of the series, produced by the startup Media Res. Jay Carson had been on board as creator and showrunner but he has parted ways with the project […]

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Brings

    'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Brings Back Four Cast Members, Adds Two More

    Apple is shuffling showrunners on its much-anticipated morning show drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Drama veteran Kerry Ehrin (“Bates Motel”) is expected to take the helm of the series, produced by the startup Media Res. Jay Carson had been on board as creator and showrunner but he has parted ways with the project […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad