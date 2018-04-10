Apple is developing a drama series based on the “Foundation” book trilogy by Isaac Asimov, Variety has confirmed.

The potential series will be written and executive produced by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, who will also serve as co-showrunners. Skydance Television is producing the series with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross also serving as executive producers.

The book trilogy–comprised of the novels “Foundation,” “Foundation and Empire,” and “Second Foundation”–takes place in a time when the Milky Way is under the control of the Galactic Empire. A mathematician named Hari Seldon develops a method to predict the fall of the empire, leading him to form a group known as The Foundation to preserve and build on human knowledge and speed the rise of a new empire.

This marks the latest attempt to adapt the trilogy for the screen. Multiple film adaptations have been in the works over the years, while HBO attempted to develop it as a series with “Westworld” co-creator Jonathan Nolan in 2015.

Skydance acquired the rights to the project last year. The company is also behind the current series “Grace and Frankie” and “Altered Carbon” for Netflix, “Jack Ryan” for Amazon, “Condor” at Audience Network, and “Dietland” for AMC.

This marks the latest high-profile project in Apple’s ever-growing originals slate. The company has given out several straight-to-series orders to date, including a morning show drama from Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon, an untitled M. Night Shyamalan thriller, and the Damian Chazelle drama announced in January. Apple is also prepping a reboot of “Amazing Stories” from executive producer Steven Spielberg. An untitled space race drama from Ron Moore, the drama “See” from Steven Knight and Francis Lawrence, and the immigrant anthology series “Little America” from Kumail Nanjiana, Emily V. Gordon, and Lee Eisenberg are also in the works.