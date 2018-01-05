Apple Orders Docuseries ‘Home’ Straight to Series

Apple has given a straight-to-series order to the docuseries “Home,” Variety has learned.

The series will offer viewers a never-before-seen look inside the world’s most extraordinary homes, and delves into the minds of the people who built them. Apple has ordered 10, one-hour episodes of the new series.

“Home” hails from executive producers Matt Tyrnauer and Corey Reeser of Altimeter Films, Matthew Weaver, Ian Orefice and Bruce Gersh from Time Inc. Productions, and Joe Poulin, CEO of Luxury Retreats. Tyrnauer also directs the docuseries. Altimeter Films, Time Inc. Productions, and Media Weaver Entertainment produce.

The order comes as Apple continues its push into original programming. Most recently, the company announced they were developing a drama series based on the book “Are You Sleeping” with Octavia Spencer set to star and with Reese Witherspoon producing.

Witherspoon is also set to star in and produce a drama for Apple alongside Jennifer Aniston set in the behind-the-scenes world of a television morning show.

Apple is also set to debut a reboot of the classic anthology series “Amazing Stories”that hails from Steven Spielberg and Bryan Fuller. They have also given a series order to a sci-fi drama about the global space race from Ronald D. Moore, the showrunner of “Outlander.”